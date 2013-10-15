



Every year during the month of October, the Baltimore Ravens support Breast Cancer Awareness Month through a variety of initiatives. In addition to gameday activities, the Ravens are out in the community creating awareness through player events, honoring survivors and communicating the message at local high school football games.

When the Ravens kicked off the weekend in Catonsville on Friday night, the rain didn't dull the display of pink that was worn under the football lights when the Catonsville Comets hosted the Milford Mill Millers at their homecoming game on October 11. Both varsity teams sported pink gear, including laces, gloves, socks, mouth guards and armbands, in an effort to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCA) on the high school level.

Fans in the stands highlighted their school colors with pink accents, including ribbons and hats. They were led through various cheers and chants by Ravens' official mascot Poe, who also adorned his pink gameday outfit. Even the field was decorated with breast cancer awareness banners, in an even greater effort to create a real NFL BCA game experience, all provided by the Ravens.

When fans entered the game, they were greeted by American Cancer Society representatives who were handing out critical information in an effort to urge individuals to go get screened and checked. Fans were also able to sign up for Ravens "Team Purple" (comprised of Ravens fans, wives and staff members) and register for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk taking place during the Ravens bye week, Sunday, October 27.

The effort to raise awareness for breast cancer didn't stop there, as it continued through the weekend and into gameday. The Ravens once again partnered with MedStar and the American Cancer Society and designated Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Prior to kickoff, the Ravens and volunteers from ACS distributed more than 50,000 pink ribbons to fans as they entered the stadium. There was also an on-field tribute to local breast cancer survivors during the singing of the National Anthem, and they received pink Ravens t-shirts, provided by New Era.

Ravens players and coaches all wore pink-themed items throughout the game, including cleats, gloves, wristbands, jerseys, Gatorade towels and more. Ravens cheerleaders sported pink pom-poms, and members of Baltimore's Marching Ravens wore pink plumes.

Throughout the month of October, the Ravens and their players have planned numerous events to help bring awareness to A Crucial Catch: Annual Screening Saves Lives, an initiative that reminds women 40 and older about the importance of having an annual mammogram.