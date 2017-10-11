RAVENS SUPPORT *CRUCIAL CATCH: INTERCEPT CANCER*

This year, the Baltimore Ravens and the American Cancer Society (ACS) are expanding their efforts to support the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign. After nearly a decade of supporting only breast cancer, the NFL and ACS have evolved the campaign to address early detection and risk reduction efforts for all cancers, including breast cancer, to increase their impact. The initiative will be supported in many ways during the month of October, including this Sunday (10/15) against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. These efforts include: