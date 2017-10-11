*RAVENS SUPPORT *CRUCIAL CATCH: INTERCEPT CANCER*
Stadium-wide moment honoring those who have courageously fought or are
battling cancer set for Sunday's Bears game
This year, the Baltimore Ravens and the American Cancer Society (ACS) are expanding their efforts to support the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign. After nearly a decade of supporting only breast cancer, the NFL and ACS have evolved the campaign to address early detection and risk reduction efforts for all cancers, including breast cancer, to increase their impact. The initiative will be supported in many ways during the month of October, including this Sunday (10/15) against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. These efforts include:
Friday, Oct. 6
- The Ravens RISE High School Game of the Week on Friday, Oct. 6 incorporated several multi-colored aspects throughout the evening, including banners from the NFL's *Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer *campaign. In addition, both teams were provided different colored shoelaces, representing multiple types of cancer, courtesy of the Ravens. The American Cancer Society was also on site promoting the campaign and accepting donations.
Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bears
- Prior to the game, the Ravens will recognize approximately 40 PSL owners who have fought, and in some cases continue to fight, a wide variety of types of cancer.
- During the game, fans will be asked to participate in a stadium-wide moment, honoring those who have courageously fought or are currently battling cancer, by displaying placards with either a pre-printed or personalized message. Volunteers from ACS will be stationed throughout the stadium to assist fans wishing to customize placards with a specific name or cause meaningful to them. (Below are several examples.)
- NFL-issued Crucial Catch branding and gameday apparel will sport a new multi-colored logo representing all cancers. This branding will be featured across the gameday experience through game balls with the new logo, multi-colored helmet decals, captains' patches, multi-colored ribbon pins for coaches and teams, caps and pins for game officials, on-field multi-colored ribbon stencils and Crucial Catch wall banners and multi-colored goal post padding in end zones.* Monday, Oct. 16*
- Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer efforts continue on Monday, Oct. 16, when the Ravens host the third annual "Sip 'N Paint Night" at M&T Bank Stadium for pre-registered Team Purple participants and those who are currently battling or have overcome breast cancer. The evening will include refreshments, hors d'oeuvres and a Ravens pink-themed instructional painting session provided by Trevino Paint (Pikesville, Md.).
Wednesday, Oct. 18
- Through the American Cancer Society, the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign has provided another year of funding to support increased access to breast cancer education and screening resources in underserved communities. ACS has awarded a $50,000 Community Health Advocates implementing National Grants for Empowerment (CHANGE) grant to the Baltimore Medical Systems facility at St. Agnes Hospital, continuing efforts to increase breast cancer screenings in the area. As part of the grant, the Ravens will participate in* Crucial Catch Day* on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a nationwide event held in cities across the country to help people receive detectable and screenable cancer education and participate in screenings. Pre-registered individuals will learn ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer and the importance of early detection at the Baltimore Medical Systems facility at St. Agnes Hospital.
For more information, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/community.