 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens' Take On Facing Steelers Next

Sep 28, 2015 at 06:27 AM
28_RavensOnSteelers_news.jpg


There's no time to mourn the Ravens' latest brutal loss, this time to the Bengals.

The Ravens will soon be back on the road as they'll take off for Pittsburgh on short rest to play Thursday Night Football.

"We have a quick turnaround so we have to put our tissues away and go out there and get ready to practice," wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said Sunday. "We'll be out there practicing tomorrow."

The Ravens are in a hole at 0-3, they're coming off a physical game and now they'll have just three days of practice before taking off for Pittsburgh.

Maybe that's the perfect time to face their chief rivals, who sit at 2-1 and in second place in the AFC North. There's no better motivation to turn things around.

"This is a must-win for sure," outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil said. "We won't quit, and you can guarantee that Pittsburgh, they'll get our best shot."

"Any time you lose, you want to get back out there and try to fight and win," running back Justin Forsett added. "We have to get some guys healed up and hopefully this week we'll get that 'W.'"

Head Coach John Harbaugh has adjusted the schedule to give his team the most time off their feet immediately after Sunday's game. Practice will run from about 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, then 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"The biggest challenge is, as always, it's a quick game," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It's a quick week getting your bodies ready, and they have to deal with that too. We also have to get our minds in check and make sure that we want to go out there and win a football game."

The Ravens secondary, which got torched for a second straight week, will not have to face Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise Sunday in St. Louis. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Baltimore's players heard the news quickly after the game.

"Ben, he's a great quarterback. He extends plays; he does a lot for their ball club, for their offense. So, if he's down, it should handicap them a little bit," cornerback Lardarius Webb said.

"I don't know if that's a good thing," Forsett added. "They have some good players over there. You never want to see a guy go down. It's about us now. It's not about any other team. We have to go out there and make plays for ourselves, no matter who is playing."

The Ravens know one thing for sure. When they face off against Pittsburgh, it will be a slugfest – even if both teams are banged up and have tired bodies after a short week.

"That's going to be a physical, bullish kind of game – high-spirited, physical," Smith said. "The first time I ever played them on Thursday night here last year, I was sore. It was the sorest I've ever been in a long time. So I'm anticipating that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Jadeveon Clowney Signs With Panthers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens Reunite With Chris Board on One-Year Deal

Chris Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker and will now reportedly return.
news

Ravens Sign Josh Jones to One-Year Contract

Adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens have signed veteran tackle Josh Jones.
news

Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

The Air Force safety won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.
news

Banning Hip-Drop Tackle Among NFL's 10 Rule Change Proposals

The NFL competition committee proposes that a hip-drop tackle is a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.
news

Mailbag: Which In-House Offensive Lineman Will Win a Starting Job?

Which in-house candidate has the best chance of being a starter? What's the plan at cornerback? Is CB or WR more likely in Round 2?
news

Ravens Bringing Back Arthur Maulet on Two-Year Deal

The nickel cornerback emerged as a key player in Baltimore's defense last season.
news

Takeaways From the Ravens' Previous Offensive Line Rebuilds

This offseason will begin the Ravens' third offensive line rebuild under Head Coach John Harbaugh.
news

M&T Bank Stadium to Host International Soccer Match

FC Barcelona and AC Milan will play in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 6 as part of the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour.
news

Steelers Aren't Done After Trading for Justin Fields

Why did the Browns pick Jameis Winston over Joe Flacco? The Bengals got their own interior pass rusher.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have 'Won' Free Agency Their Way

It's a prove-it year for Ronnie Stanley. Justin Madubuike could carry the torch from Aaron Donald. Reaction to the Steelers' QB carousel and Patrick Queen's departure.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Derrick Henry Will Bring to Baltimore

Here are five areas where new running back Derrick Henry will help the Ravens.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising