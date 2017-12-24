Ravens Take Over Fifth Seed, Now Have More Paths to Playoffs

If the Ravens do not win next week, they still have two paths into a wild-card spot.

Baltimore would be in if the Miami Dolphins beat or tie the Buffalo Bills or the Titans lose to or tie the Jaguars. The Ravens can't get in if they lose while both the Bills and Titans win next week (Baltimore would lose the 9-7 tiebreaker).

Still, the Ravens don't want to leave their playoff hopes in anyone's hands, and already began talking about next week's big showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, who Baltimore beat, 20-0, in Week 1 behind five turnovers.

The Ravens could enjoy Christmas knowing they're in control, and Head Coach John Harbaugh gave them Sunday and Monday off to be with their families, but they'll be back to work early Tuesday.

"We have to put everything we have into this game. Everything we've done from the beginning, right down until today, you go all the way back to training camp and OTAs, it all comes down to one game," Harbaugh said.

"If we have our best week of practice, then we have a chance to play our best football. We're going to need to, because Cincinnati looks healthy, to me, from what I could see, and they're going to be motivated."

The Ravens made the playoffs each of the first five years after Harbaugh came to Baltimore in 2008, culminating with their Super Bowl XLVII victory, but have missed the postseason three of the past four years since.

"We all have a job to do. We just have to put together one good game," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "One good game, and we are in [the playoffs]. If we win, we are in. Everybody knows that second season, we become a different team; a special team."