Ravens Take Powerful Trip to Arlington National Cemetery and Pentagon





Practice was a bit different Monday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh surprised the team in the morning by telling them that practice was canceled, and they loaded up on buses to head to Washington, D.C.

The team first visited the Pentagon and then went to Arlington National Cemetery. * *

"Football is a meritocracy, and our team has worked hard throughout this offseason and training camp," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Our coaches appreciate and respect that effort. The team deserves a day away from the fields and meetings, and an opportunity to spend some time together away from the facility.

"Our good friend, General Ray Odierno [former head of the Joint Forces Command and Chief of Staff of the Army], stepped up to make this wonderful day happen, and we thank him. This is an amazing experience for all of us."

The trip was a chance for the players, coaches and staff members to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the two historic locations. A particularly powerful moment came at the Tomb of the Unknown Solder where wide receiver Keenan Reynolds (Navy) and defensive back Otha Foster (Marines) participated in a wreath laying ceremony.

After the wreath laying ceremony and the changing of the guard, the team spent time visiting with service members who guard the tomb around the clock.