Ravens Talked About Bringing Robert Griffin III in for Workout

Jul 30, 2017 at 11:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

30_RGIII_news.jpg


The buzz is about Colin Kaepernick, but Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti also revealed that the team talked about another big-name quarterback.

Bisciotti said the Ravens talked about bringing Robert Griffin III into Baltimore for a workout.

Bisciotti spoke as part of a fan forum with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who made Baltimore the first stop on his training camp tour.

"We're keeping our door open," Bisciotti said.

The No. 2-overall pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin's career has taken a left turn after a strong first couple seasons with the Washington Redskins, in which he became one of the league's brightest stars.

Injuries (knee, ankle) and other issues led to Griffin falling out of favor in Washington, where he was replaced by Kirk Cousins in the 2015 season.

Cousins signed with the Cleveland Browns last year but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1, which knocked him out until Week 14. He made five starts and posted a 72.5 quarterback rating with an average of 177 passing yards per game, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The San Diego Chargers brought Griffin in for a tryout earlier this offseason but did not sign him. He hasn't had any other reported workouts.

The Ravens are discussing quarterbacks as starter Joe Flacco continues to miss time due to a back injury. They are also monitoring the practices of backup Ryan Mallett, who has been intercepted a number of times by the Ravens' talented first-team defense so far.

