50 Words or Less: Why the Ravens Should Beat the Texans

Jackson has been unfairly criticized for his playoff performances. His rookie showing was rough. Fair. But he threw for 365 yards in the 2019 loss. A howling Buffalo wind affected everyone (Josh Allen barely cracked 200 passing yards) in 2020. Get ready for Jackson to crush that narrative.

The fact that Andrews won't play is a bummer, but the Ravens offense has been hot riding Isaiah Likely. This lets Andrews get even stronger for a hopeful AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium and provides an opportunity for Todd Monken to throw unseen curveballs to get to Las Vegas.