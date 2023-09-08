Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Texans Opener

All that said, Harbaugh knows better than to take any opponent lightly.

"We know C.J. Stroud is extremely talented," Harbaugh said this week. "I watched him play a lot, and [I] have the utmost respect for him, his ability, for their offense, for the system they run [and] for the players they have. They have great skill players. They have a great run game; a downhill run game. They had that last year, too, in terms of running the zone scheme, [having a] fullback on the field. All of those things that we're going to have to be ready for, but we're just going to have to do what we do [and] try to do our best [that] we can and let the chips fall."

Here's what the pundits are saying about the game:

Lamar Jackson will have a big game in a Ravens' victory.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton: "He'll show why he's worth every cent of his new five-year, $260 million deal. The dynamic signal-caller will break off a few big runs against the Texans defense and connect with Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers a few times to break open the game in the second half."

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: "The Ravens will be unveiling their new-look offense under new coordinator Todd Monken, an offense that will allow Lamar Jackson to do more in the passing game. Look for Jackson to have a big first day."

USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza: "Lamar Jackson got paid, he's got weapons, and it will be fun watching the offense light up the Houston defense."

Look for the Ravens to pull away in the second half after an uneven start.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Only one or two Ravens starters Sunday will have played in the preseason. Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman haven't played in seemingly forever. I could see Baltimore getting off to a bit of a slow start before taking control in the second half and winning by 10 or so."

The Ravens' new offense might need some time to hit its stride, and the Texans defense will present a challenge.

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia: "I can't wait to see what this Ravens offense will look like with new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and actual NFL wide receivers for Lamar Jackson to throw to. My general expectation is that it will work … eventually. But I think it could be a bit of a roller coaster in the first half of the season. The changes we're talking about here are dramatic. I would not be surprised if the Texans defense showed up in this game and gave the Ravens problems. Houston was competent defensively last year, and I'm a big believer in new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, who was a stellar defensive play caller in San Francisco."

Bold prediction: Expect the Texans' secondary to get their hands on the ball and intercept Jackson several times.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime: "Houston invested in the unit this offseason at the draft and through free agency, and new coach DeMeco Ryans, the former Niners defensive coordinator, is calling plays. And the Texans are facing the Ravens' new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who is known to operate a pass-heavy offense."

Bold prediction: The Ravens will sack Stroud five times.