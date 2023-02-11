50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

Thirty NFL teams and their fans will be watching from home as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII.

Whenever you're not in the Super Bowl, you're thinking about how you could have been in that position or how to get there.

Here are 10 Ravens thoughts on Super Bowl LVII, all in 50 words or less:

The Chiefs and Eagles had different roster blueprints. The Chiefs have an MVP quarterback on a massive contract, which led to trading star receiver Tyreek Hill. Patrick Mahomes was good enough to overcome. The Eagles went "all-in" to surround third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts with playmakers and stack the defense.