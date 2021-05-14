Ravens' Three-Game Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

May 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens' 2021 preseason schedule has been finalized, with dates and starting times for all three games.

With the NFL going to a 17-game regular season, the preseason has been reduced from four games to three.

Baltimore will start at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. It's the Ravens' only home preseason game.

Baltimore's second preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Ravens will play their preseason finale against Washington on Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. It's the fifth straight year that nearby Washington has been on Baltimore's preseason schedule.

Baltimore has won 17 straight preseason games – perfect in every preseason since 2016. The 2020 NFL preseason was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

