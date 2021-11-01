Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

Nov 01, 2021 at 04:58 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110121 Tomlinson
Nick Wass/AP Photos
TE Eric Tomlinson

The Ravens moved tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad Monday. The team released the veteran, then immediately re-signed him.

Tomlinson has played in all seven games this season and made two starts. He's been almost exclusively a blocker during his time with the Ravens, and has averaged 23% of the offensive snaps per game this season. Tomlinson has not been targeted by a pass this season and got one target in six games last year.

The roster move comes as fellow tight end Nick Boyle draws closer to a return to the football field following last year's season-ending knee injury.

Boyle returned to the practice field on Oct. 20, about two weeks ago. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Boyle is among the players who "have a chance" to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Boyle's return would be a boost for Baltimore's rushing attack, which has mostly struggled to get going besides when Lamar Jackson carried the ball. Boyle is a key blocker at the point of attack and makes for a devastating tandem with fullback Patrick Ricard.

In other roster moves, offensive tackle Andre Smith has been placed on Practice Squad Reserve/Injured. Smith has played in five games this season. The Ravens signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad last week.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Hit With Stray Bullet in Calf

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker was attending a gathering in Cleveland Sunday night when he suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
news

What Mink Thinks: Every Team in the NFL Has a Flaw

In the week since the worst loss in the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens' flaws have been nitpicked. That's fair, but let's remember there's no blemish-free team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Tumble to Last Place, Suffer Another Big Injury 

The Steelers have won three straight to make their move in tightly-bunched division. Bengals fall prey to trap game and lose hold on first place. 
news

Late For Work 11/1: Resting Ravens Regain First Place in the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens as one of the top competitors at seasons' end. Is Bucs RB Ronald Jones II a target for the Ravens at the trade deadline? Ravens fans aren't combing through the league's wide receivers at the deadline. The Ravens are relying on Lamar Jackson more than ever.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, here's who you should be pulling for from your couch.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
news

Late for Work 10/29: Ravens Can Improve Running Game Without Making a Trade

Are the Ravens more dangerous because of the loss to the Bengals? The case for and against each AFC North team winning the division. Should the Ravens try to trade for Allen Robinson?
news

Lamar Jackson's Made Great Strides, But the Work Doesn't Stop

The Ravens 'won't chase ghosts' during the bye week as they tweak their offense for the stretch run.
news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits Say Secondary Is 'Major Concern' for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is ranked the No. 1 quarterback under 25. Jackson and the Ravens' specialists get high marks in Jeff Zrebiec's midseason grades. Colts running back Marlon Mack continues to be linked to the Ravens.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising