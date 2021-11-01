Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

The Ravens moved tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad Monday. The team released the veteran, then immediately re-signed him.

Tomlinson has played in all seven games this season and made two starts. He's been almost exclusively a blocker during his time with the Ravens, and has averaged 23% of the offensive snaps per game this season. Tomlinson has not been targeted by a pass this season and got one target in six games last year.

The roster move comes as fellow tight end Nick Boyle draws closer to a return to the football field following last year's season-ending knee injury.

Boyle returned to the practice field on Oct. 20, about two weeks ago. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Boyle is among the players who "have a chance" to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Boyle's return would be a boost for Baltimore's rushing attack, which has mostly struggled to get going besides when Lamar Jackson carried the ball. Boyle is a key blocker at the point of attack and makes for a devastating tandem with fullback Patrick Ricard.