How the Ravens Could Go in a Different Direction at Tight End

Likely isn't Andrews and never will be. They are two different types of tight ends, and the Ravens are leaning into that.

In the first test case of life without Andrews, the Ravens got the ball to Likely in space and let him do damage with his legs. He wasn't always the first read, but Likely was a strong check-down option for Lamar Jackson.

"[Likely] probably has a little more twitch. He probably has a little bit, as he develops as a player, to break tackles. He can get to an edge a little bit more than Mark," Monken said.

"Mark's more of a powerful [player]. Get the ball in his hands, he's like a bull, run over people and out muscle you. Where 'Zay' [Likely] is a little bit more elusive. As he keeps developing his craft and his depths [on his routes] and setting up defenders, he's going to be hard to handle. It's just a matter of time. It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when, when we keep working through that and developing that."