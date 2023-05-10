Ravens Will Travel to London to Face Titans

Ravens Flock, get your passports ready. The Ravens will travel to London to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 (Oct. 15) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.
It will be the Ravens' second international game in franchise history. In 2017, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium. The Ravens-Titans game is one of five 2023 International Games.
"We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," Ravens President Sashi Brown stated. "It's exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL's rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe."
The other International Series games are Falcons-Jaguars (Week 4, London's Wembley Stadium), Jaguars-Bills (Week 5, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Dolphins-Chiefs (Week 9, Germany's Frankfurt Stadium) and Colts-Patriots (Week 10, Frankfurt Stadium).
Baltimore will be designated as the road team, one of eight away games the Ravens will play in 2023. The Ravens will play nine home games at M&T Bank Stadium, and their complete 17-game regular-season schedule will be revealed Thursday at 8 p.m. ET when the NFL releases the entire slate of its 2023 games.
The Ravens' return to London after a six-year hiatus will be one of the season's premier games.
"The excitement we saw from Ravens fans – both local and international – prior to our last game in London was remarkable," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs added. "Our fanbase continues to expand world-wide, particularly in the U.K., where we've seen tremendous support and engagement. A return to London not only benefits the overall growth of the NFL, but also our ability to create new touchpoints for Ravens fans who are accustomed to cheering us on from afar."
The Ravens and Titans haven't met since the 2021 playoffs when Baltimore prevailed, 20-13. Lamar Jackson's 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the turning point in that game and Marcus Peters sealed it with an interception.
Baltimore and Tennessee have split their all-time season series (13-13) including playoffs and regular season, and the London game will add another memorable chapter to their storied rivalry. Fans can visit https://www.nfl.com/london to register for tickets to the London game when they go on sale to the public.