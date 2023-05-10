Ravens Will Travel to London to Face Titans

The Ravens' return to London after a six-year hiatus will be one of the season's premier games.

"The excitement we saw from Ravens fans – both local and international – prior to our last game in London was remarkable," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs added. "Our fanbase continues to expand world-wide, particularly in the U.K., where we've seen tremendous support and engagement. A return to London not only benefits the overall growth of the NFL, but also our ability to create new touchpoints for Ravens fans who are accustomed to cheering us on from afar."

The Ravens and Titans haven't met since the 2021 playoffs when Baltimore prevailed, 20-13. Lamar Jackson's 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the turning point in that game and Marcus Peters sealed it with an interception.