Ravens To Hold Draft Party For Fans

Mar 16, 2015 at 02:13 AM

RAVENS TO HOLD DRAFT PARTY FOR FANS

On Thursday, April 30, the Baltimore Ravens will hold their Draft Party, connected by Verizon, at M&T Bank Stadium from 7-11 p.m., officially kicking off the 2015 NFL Draft.

Thursday's first-round selections will be shown live on the RavensVision video boards and TVs throughout the stadium once the Draft begins at 8 p.m. Throughout the night, previous Ravens draft picks will roam the event and sign autographs. Additionally, current Ravens players will be in attendance to interact with fans and sign autographs.

In addition to player autograph sessions and live insight from former Ravens players, activities will include NFL Combine-style drills, home locker room tours, exclusive photo opportunities and more.

Tickets are $5 for children (ages 3-12) and $15 for fans age 13 and older. Due to the popularity of this event, the party will be capped at 6,000 tickets.

Event parking is FREE in Stadium Lots A, B, C, G and H.

To purchase tickets, go to: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/15004E63C0B14FC4

For more information about the event, visit: http://www.baltimoreravens.com/DraftParty

*Who:            *        Current and past Ravens players, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders and team mascots       

*What:          *         Ravens Draft Party

* *

*When:          *        Thursday, April 30
                                7-11 p.m.

* *

*Where:        *        M&T Bank Stadium (field, club level, locker room and concourse)

