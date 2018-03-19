Ravens to Hold Free Draft Celebrations for Fans





To celebrate the 2018 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens will host two events on Day One and Day Three of the Draft.

Flock Party: Draft Edition

On Thursday, April 26, fans are invited to attend the Ravens Flock Party: Draft Edition at Hightopps Backstage Grille to watch the first night of the NFL Draft. Starting at 6 p.m., 98 Rock and WBAL Radio will broadcast live, while Ravens alumni players, including WR Jacoby JonesandFB Le'Ron McClain, Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe join the festivities onsite for a night of giveaways, photos and autographs. Fans in attendance will also have a chance to enter to win a $10,000 cash prize by correctly picking the Ravens' first draft pick.

This event is free and open to the public. Parking is available at Hightopps Backstage Grille parking lots.

Ravens Draft Fest, presented by Verizon

On Saturday, April 28, the Ravens will host Ravens Draft Fest, presented by Verizon, at a new location – Baltimore's Inner Harbor – from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fans will be able to watch Day Three of the NFL Draft and be a part of Ravens history when the team announces its fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round selections live from the Baltimore Harbor via the NFL Network.

"Due to continued renovations at M&T Bank Stadium, we decided to host this year's Draft Fest at the Inner Harbor, which provides an iconic backdrop for our live Draft picks and an opportunity to bring the event to the broader community," said Brad Downs, Ravens vice president of marketing. "This year's event is free for fans, and we're anticipating an exciting day of football and fun."

Current Ravens players, including WR John Brown, DE Carl Davis,S Tony Jefferson,CB Marlon Humphrey,T Ronnie Stanley and DE Brent Urban, as well as former Ravens WR Jacoby Jones,RB Jamal Lewis,FB Le'Ron McClain,T Jonathan OgdenandTE Dennis Pitta, and the team's2018 first-round Draft pick are currently scheduled to be onsite for fan forums and autograph sessions. The autograph/photo sessions are FREE, but a limited number of vouchers granting access will be available onsite only. Additional player appearances will be announced.

Fans can also enjoy activities throughout the Inner Harbor, including food trucks and sponsor activations at McKeldin Square, on-stage activities at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, football drills, inflatables and face painting at West Shore Park, and photo opportunities and games throughout the promenade. 98 Rock and WBAL Radio will broadcast live from the event. The Official Ravens Team Store will also be onsite.

During the event, the Ravens will honor five outstanding teachers nominated in the Touchdown for Teachers program, presented by M&T Bank, and announce the grand prize winner during an on-stage presentation.

Admission to Ravens Draft Fest, presented by Verizon is FREE and open to the public. For more information, visit BaltimoreRavens.com/DraftEvents.

Parking is available in area lots and garages, at the expense of patrons.

Who:Current Ravens Players, Alumni Players, 2018 First-Round Draft Pick, Cheerleaders and Team Mascots

What:Ravens Flock Party: Draft Edition & Ravens Draft Fest, presented by Verizon

When:Thursday, April 26, 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 28, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.