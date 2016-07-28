Ravens to Host POE-kemon Challenge at Stadium Practices August 1 and August 6

The Baltimore Ravens 2016 Training Camp, presented by Verizon, will feature two open practices held at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 1 (7 p.m.) and Aug. 6 (6 p.m.). The practice on Aug. 1 will be the Ravens' annual Military Appreciation Day, where the organization will honor current and former servicemen and servicewomen and their families with reserved seating, a special gift and other activities. The M&T Bank Stadium practice on Aug. 6 will showcase the Ravens' third annual Fireworks Night, an event highlighted by post-practice autographs for children and a fireworks/laser show.

Additionally, at each practice, fans will be able to participate in the Ravens POE-kémon Challenge.

Fans with the Pokémon GO app will have the opportunity to hunt for Pokémon throughout the main concourse during the stadium practices. Pokéstops at M&T Bank Stadium are located at Gate C, Gate D, the Miller Time Tavern, the Johnny Unitas and Ray Lewis statues (accessible inside Gate A) and the Ravens Honor Wall.

As a part of the hunt, fans are challenged to find the Ravens' official mascot, Poe, who will be circulating the lower concourse, and then post a photo to social media. Fans who tag the @Ravens account using the hashtag #RavensPOEkemon will be entered to win several prizes, including tickets to one of two Ravens preseason games, an autographed OLB Terrell Suggsjersey and more.

Fans are restricted from accessing the field and are only permitted to play on the lower concourse and outside of the stadium's gate areas. The upper level will not be open for either practice.