Ravens to Participate in Race to Support ALS Research, Brigance





This Saturday, May 2, members of the Baltimore Ravens organization will participate in the Packard Center's Fiesta 5K & Fun Run, a race with proceeds benefiting ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) research.

For the second consecutive year, O.J. Brigance, the Ravens' director of player development, will serve as the honorary chair for the event.

Brigance, who played in the NFL for seven seasons, was a linebacker for the Ravens in 2000 and a vital part of the team's Super Bowl Championship. Brigance was diagnosed with ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease – in 2007 and has been a leader in the fight against the disease ever since. His brave battle inspired the creation of the Brigance Brigade (www.brigancebrigade.org), an organization that promotes ALS research and education.

"We are proud to be associated with this event and help with the fight against ALS," Ravens president Dick Cass* *stated. "O.J. is an amazing inspiration not only to our organization, but to everybody who has been affected by this disease. His strength, dedication and determination have touched so many people. It's an honor for us to stand beside him and everyone else who continues to fight this courageous battle."

The race centers around M&T Bank Stadium, with the start and finish lines set in front of the Johnny Unitas statue. Over 1,000 participants are expected to run, including Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who will kick off the morning with opening remarks at 7:40 a.m. Brigance will conclude the day by being a part of an honorary presentation around 9:30 a.m.

Pre-race registration is available on Friday, May 1, at Charm City Race (2045 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093) from 4-7 p.m. Registration will also be available on race day at 6:30 a.m. in Unitas Plaza, located on the Hamburg Street side of the stadium. The entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on race day. General parking will be available in stadium lots B and C.

For more information on the event, please visit the following Web site: http://support.alscenter.org/site/TR?fr_id=1070&pg=entry

Race-Day Timeline: M&T Bank Stadium

6:30 a.m. Registration and packet pick-up opens

7:40 a.m. Opening Ceremony: Jeff Rothstein and John Harbaugh come to stage for welcome and opening remarks

8:00 a.m. Race will start promptly (5K runners first; Fun Runners shortly after)