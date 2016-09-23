Ravens To Wear 'CB' Decal For Clarence Brooks This Season

Sep 23, 2016 at 05:25 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

23_CBDecal_news.jpg


The Ravens will wear a "CB" decal on their helmets for the rest of the 2016 season, honoring longtime defensive assistant coach Clarence Brooks.

The decals will be placed on the team's helmets before Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

Affectionately known as "C.B.", Brooks passed away last Saturday after a long battle with esophageal and stomach cancer. He was 65 years old.

Brooks was the Ravens' longest-tenured assistant, serving 11 years as a beloved defensive line coach. He still coached his players as much as he could while battling the disease.

Brooks was a 24-year NFL coaching veteran and one of six assistant coaches retained by Head Coach John Harbaugh upon his 2008 Baltimore arrival. Harbaugh called Brooks the greatest defensive line coach he's ever seen, and he was so much more than that.

"One of the finest coaches I have ever met, he changed the lives and influenced players and coaches for the better," Harbaugh said. "He was a great man, loving husband and devoted father. He was as tough and determined in adversity as you'll ever see and as loyal a friend as there is."

Players were stunned by Brooks' passing, as they were hoping to see him at least one more time.

"Clarence Brooks was a rare, special coach," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "We had a relationship that became more than football; he was family. He was every bit the definition of the word 'coach.' He was firm and demanding when he needed to be, but was a father figure and caring at the same time. I will definitely miss my friend."

"Coach Brooks was like a father figure to me and every other player he coached," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "He made me the player I am today, but more importantly, helped me to be the man I am today."

The Ravens have been struck by tragedy more than once so far this year. Cornerback Tray Walker passed away in March after a dirt bike accident, and a decal with his No. 25 jersey is displayed in M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore wore an "Art" patch on their jerseys during the 2012 Super Bowl season after former Owner Art Modell passed away on Sept. 6, 2012.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Boyle Placed on Short-Term Injured Reserve

Tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice last week, but is now back on the shelf.
news

Ravens Signing Devonta Freeman to Practice Squad

Baltimore needs reinforcements after an injury to running back Gus Edwards in Thursday's practice.
news

Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters Suffer ACL Knee Injuries

The Ravens would be down to Ty'Son Williams as their lead running back and would need a new starting cornerback.
news

After Offense's Bumps, Lamar Jackson Stands Taller in the Pocket

The Ravens offense has been dealt some tough blows during camp, but the centerpiece of the unit is confident and looking good.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Raiders

Here's how to tune into the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

John Harbaugh Was 'On the Mat a Little Bit' After J.K. Dobbins' Injury

Head Coach John Harbaugh was lifted up by Lamar Jackson and Anthony Levine Sr. on the bench after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending knee injury.
news

Mark Andrews' Stress-Free Contract Negotiations Highlight Ravens' Culture

Tight end Mark Andrews has participated throughout the offseason despite going into a contract year. He and Lamar Jackson have helped set the example.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Pass More Early This Season?

Will Ben Cleveland be the Week 1 starter? Why wasn't Todd Gurley given a workout?
news

Ravens Sign Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

The former Carolina Panther and New York Jet is an experienced special teamer who could help fill Justice Hill's void.
news

Lional Dalton Has a Message Following Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

The former Ravens defensive tackle is recuperating in the Baltimore area after getting surgery on Aug. 27.
news

Ravens Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension With Mark Andrews

Baltimore's Pro Bowl tight end reportedly gets $56 million, making him the third-highest paid tight end in average salary.
news

Now 100-Percent Healthy, Marquise Brown Expects to Hit the Ground Running

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's totally healthy after missing almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury.
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising