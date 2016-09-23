Ravens To Wear 'CB' Decal For Clarence Brooks This Season

Brooks was a 24-year NFL coaching veteran and one of six assistant coaches retained by Head Coach John Harbaugh upon his 2008 Baltimore arrival. Harbaugh called Brooks the greatest defensive line coach he's ever seen, and he was so much more than that.

"One of the finest coaches I have ever met, he changed the lives and influenced players and coaches for the better," Harbaugh said. "He was a great man, loving husband and devoted father. He was as tough and determined in adversity as you'll ever see and as loyal a friend as there is."

Players were stunned by Brooks' passing, as they were hoping to see him at least one more time.

"Clarence Brooks was a rare, special coach," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "We had a relationship that became more than football; he was family. He was every bit the definition of the word 'coach.' He was firm and demanding when he needed to be, but was a father figure and caring at the same time. I will definitely miss my friend."

"Coach Brooks was like a father figure to me and every other player he coached," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "He made me the player I am today, but more importantly, helped me to be the man I am today."

The Ravens have been struck by tragedy more than once so far this year. Cornerback Tray Walker passed away in March after a dirt bike accident, and a decal with his No. 25 jersey is displayed in M&T Bank Stadium.