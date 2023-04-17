Late for Work 4/17: Ravens Ranked a Top-10 Drafting Team

Sports Medicine Doctor Details How Odell Beckham Jr. 'Tore an ACL He Didn't Have'

"What happened [in Super Bowl LVI] with Odell was not a new tear of his ACL," Sutterer said. "What we saw here was an instability episode. Basically, we see the exact same movement of the knee we see that same position where the knee goes inward, we see that tibia shift forward but it's the instability because the ACL was already torn and he just so happened to have his knee in a position where that instability event occurred to make us think the ACL had been torn and then of course what we heard with the communication afterwards about the injury. So, this wasn't that he re-tore a non-existent ACL. It's that he finally had an instability episode on the field…"