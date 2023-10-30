Late for Work: Are the Ravens the Top Team in the AFC?

Unanimous Agreement: Winning is What Matters Most

The win on Sunday counted just as much as the Ravens' 38-6 victory over the Lions last week, the same amount as the Dolphins' 70-20 throttling of the Denver Broncos, and the same as those Broncos defeating the Chiefs on Sunday, 24-9.

Lost in the style points and expectations of standout performances is the reminder that the scoreboard is the single-most important part at the end of it all.

**CBS Sports’** John Breech: "The Ravens weren't anywhere close to perfect, but they escaped Arizona with a win and that's all that matters."

**The Baltimore Sun’s** Childs Walker: "On a day when other powerhouses suffered upsets, the Ravens will feel fine flying home with an unsightly win."

The Baltimore Banner's Chris Korman: "It's a good formula — and getting wins like this is important with the Bengals looking more like themselves Sunday. Sometimes in the NFL, even against one-win teams, you have to survive and advance."

**Baltimore Beatdown’s** Dustin Cox: "It wasn't pretty, but the Ravens got the win against the Cardinals, and an ugly win counts just as much at the end of the day as last week's dominant win."

**Baltimore Beatdown’s** Joshua Reed: "A win is a win and while the Ravens' road triumph over the Cardinals was far from pretty and nowhere near the offensive and defensive masterclass that they showed they are capable of last week, it still resulted in their third straight victory."

**Russell Street Report’s** Chad Racine: "Not nearly the dominant performance of last week's game but it's still a win. I'll take that instead of the style points with both Pittsburgh and Cleveland losing."

**Russell Street Report’s** Tanner George: "It certainly wasn't a dominant victory in the desert, but these are the types of wins that matter as we turn the calendar to November."