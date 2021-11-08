Late for Work 11/8: Ravens Reportedly Tried to Trade for Xavien Howard

Eric DeCosta 'Among the Most Active' During Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline passed last week without the Ravens making a move, but according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, it wasn't because General Manager Eric DeCosta wasn't making calls.

"…the Baltimore Ravens didn't end up making a trade leading up to last week's trade deadline. But it wasn't for lack of trying," Rapoport wrote yesterday. "In fact, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was among the most active last week working the phones in an effort to bolster his roster, according to several executives around the league. Taking aim at a handful of positions, DeCosta tried it all."

According to Rapoport, one specific player targeted by DeCosta and the Ravens was Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

"Most notably, the Ravens made a run at Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard﻿, sources say, aiming to add a marquee player to their secondary for the second half," Rapoport wrote. "That's just one of the major deals they discussed. Yet Howard isn't a Raven now for a variety of reasons. For one, Miami wanted premium picks for a player of Howard's caliber, likely a first-rounder and more. To make that happen, Baltimore would have wanted the Dolphins to eat some of what's left of Howard's $13.785 million salary."

Rapoport also stated the Ravens' attempt to land Howard wasn't the only one to add strength to a position that lost a player due to injury.