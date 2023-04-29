Ravens Trade Into Seventh Round to Select USC Guard Andrew Vorhees 

The Ravens made a trade during Saturday's final round of the NFL draft, acquiring a seventh-round pick from the Browns to select guard Andrew Vorhees of USC.

In exchange for the seventh-round pick from Cleveland, the Ravens sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns.

Vorhees won the 2022 Morris Trophy given to the most outstanding offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12, voted on by the players. He started 48 games for the Trojans during his career and was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.

Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during his Combine workout in February and is expected to miss the 2023 season. However, the Ravens expect him to make a full recovery and are intrigued by his potential when he returns to action in 2024.

"Andrew is a player who we've admired, and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing," DeCosta said. "We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024, and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years."