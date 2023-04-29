Ravens Trade Into Seventh Round to Select USC Guard Andrew Vorhees 

The Ravens made a trade during Saturday's final round of the NFL draft, acquiring a seventh-round pick from the Browns to select guard Andrew Vorhees of USC.
In exchange for the seventh-round pick from Cleveland, the Ravens sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns.
Vorhees won the 2022 Morris Trophy given to the most outstanding offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12, voted on by the players. He started 48 games for the Trojans during his career and was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.
Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during his Combine workout in February and is expected to miss the 2023 season. However, the Ravens expect him to make a full recovery and are intrigued by his potential when he returns to action in 2024.
"Andrew is a player who we've admired, and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing," DeCosta said. "We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024, and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years."
Vorhees played 55 games and made 48 starts for the Trojans, providing pass protection for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Pro Football Focus gave Vorhees the fifth-highest grade among guards in the nation who played at least 700 snaps.