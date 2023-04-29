Ravens Trade Into Seventh Round to Select USC Guard Andrew Vorhees 

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Draft Website (8)

The Ravens made a trade during Saturday's final round of the NFL draft, acquiring a seventh-round pick from the Browns to select guard Andrew Vorhees of USC.

In exchange for the seventh-round pick from Cleveland, the Ravens sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns.

Vorhees won the 2022 Morris Trophy given to the most outstanding offensive and defensive lineman in the Pac-12, voted on by the players. He started 48 games for the Trojans during his career and was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.

Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during his Combine workout in February and is expected to miss the 2023 season. However, the Ravens expect him to make a full recovery and are intrigued by his potential when he returns to action in 2024.

"Andrew is a player who we've admired, and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing," DeCosta said. "We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024, and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years."

Vorhees played 55 games and made 48 starts for the Trojans, providing pass protection for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. Pro Football Focus gave Vorhees the fifth-highest grade among guards in the nation who played at least 700 snaps.

Related Content

news

Recapping Ravens' Six-Man 2023 NFL Draft Class

Here's a look at the Ravens' six-man class in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Round 6: Ravens Select OT Sala Aumavae-Laulu

The Ravens selected a powerful blocker out of Oregon who could shift from tackle to guard.

news

Round 5: Ravens Select Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly

The Ravens addressed the cornerback position in Round 5, selecting Kyu Blu Kelly from Stanford.

news

Round 4: Ravens Select EDGE Rusher Tavius Robinson

The Ravens took the 6-foot-6 Canadian EDGE rusher from Ole Miss in the fourth round.

news

Ravens See Cornerbacks They Could Target on Day 3

The Ravens will closely monitor the cornerbacks remaining on the board Saturday, but don't feel pressured to reach for one.

news

Late for Work 4/29: Trenton Simpson 'Could Develop Into Steal of the Draft'

What does the Simpson selection mean for Patrick Queen? Offseason moves have propelled the Ravens into the Super Bowl conversation. What are the Ravens doing at cornerback? Ian Rapoport says the Ravens could still be interested in DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Ravens Select Ultra-Athletic, Versatile LB Trenton Simpson in Third Round

Clemson's Trenton Simpson was ranked as the second-best inside linebacker in the draft by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

news

Ravens See Steve Smith Sr. in Zay Flowers … And So Does Smith

First-round draft pick Zay Flowers has similarities to a player he greatly admires, former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

news

Late for Work 4/28: Ravens Rule Day 1 of Draft By Extending Lamar Jackson, Landing Zay Flowers

Pundits praise Ravens for picking Flowers. Winners and losers from Jackson's deal. DeAndre Hopkins is still a Cardinal. Cornerback remains the Ravens' top need.

news

Eric DeCosta Explains How the Lamar Jackson Deal Got Done

General Manager Eric DeCosta expressed the relief he feels to get the long-term extension done with Lamar Jackson.

news

Zay Flowers Looks Forward to Joining Forces With Lamar Jackson

By drafting Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick, the Ravens continued to give Lamar Jackson more weapons to work with.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising