Ravens Trade Back Twice to Get Third- and Fourth-Round Picks

Apr 26, 2018 at 02:54 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

26_DraftTrade_news.jpg


The Ravens traded back in the first round, twice, acquiring third- and fourth-round picks in the process.

First, Baltimore moved back six spots from No. 16 to No. 22 in the first round in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens picked up the No. 65 pick overall in the third round and sent a fifth-round selection (No. 154 overall) to Buffalo. The 65th pick is the top selection in the third round.

The Ravens then moved back again, this time back three spots in a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the 25th pick and 125th (fourth round). Baltimore gave up a sixth-round pick (No. 215 overall) in the deal.

Baltimore hasn't acquired any extra picks, but turned their fifth-round selection into a third-rounder, then improved their sixth-round pick to a fourth-rounder.

Baltimore had some intriguing defensive possibilities on the board at No. 16, including Florida State safety Derwin James, Virginia Tech inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Some of the offensive players left on the board were quarterback Lamar Jackson and the top wide receivers, Alabama's Calvin Ridley and Maryland's D.J. Moore.

When they would have been on the clock at No. 22, all of those offensive talents, as well as all the draft's tight ends, were still available.

This year's draft is known for its depth, and the Ravens have positioned themselves to fill a major pass-catching need in the first round while also getting more value in the middle rounds.

