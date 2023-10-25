Mailbag: Ravens Trade Deadline Predictions

Mink: Since we won't have another edition of Mailbag before next Tuesday's trade deadline (on Halloween), this is the time to answer these questions. General Manager Eric DeCosta has made a significant deal three of his four years as GM (Marcus Peters in 2019, Yannick Ngakoue in 2020, Smith in 2022). I'm sure he'll be exploring the field again this year. My gut tells me he will make a move to bolster a Ravens roster that already clearly has the talent to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Ravens currently are projected to have eight draft picks next year, including a compensatory pick for the free-agency loss of Ben Powers. So they have enough ammunition. According to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, the Ravens currently have $2.8 million in cap space, but could create around $13 million more with contract restructures and even more if they add void years, which is something they've done more recently. So the Ravens also have enough financial wiggle room to make a move.

When looking at which position the Ravens could upgrade, running back seems the most likely to me. Baltimore had big plans for J.K. Dobbins this year and losing him in Week 1 put a dent in the offense. While Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have done well carrying the load in Dobbins' absence, and rookie Keaton Mitchell has potential, the possibility of adding a premier playmaker is alluring. According to Next Gen Stats, the Ravens are tied for 17th in the league in rushing yards over expected per carry. Lamar Jackson makes up most of that with 0.9 rushing yards over expected/carry while Edwards and Hill are both at 0.0. Plus, if the Ravens were to make a big move, there's the possibility of that player sticking around considering the only running backs Baltimore has under contract for next year and beyond are Hill and Mitchell.

Pass rusher would be the other position to consider, but the Ravens currently lead the NFL in sacks (29) and already added two veterans in Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, who are both playing at a high level. Odafe Oweh's return from an ankle injury and David Ojabo's eventual return from ankle/knee injuries also bolster the unit. I think they're in good shape with the pass rush. If a golden opportunity falls in their lap then sure, but pass rushers don't come cheap.