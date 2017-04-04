Ravens Trade DT Timmy Jernigan

The Baltimore Ravens traded DT Timmy Jernigan and their 99th-overall selection (a third-round compensatory choice) in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the 74th-overall pick in this year's draft.

Baltimore currently has seven picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, including four in the first 78 selections:

First Round (16th)

Second Round (47th)

Third Round (74th – from Eagles; trade Timmy Jernigan and 99th pick)

Third Round (78th)

Fourth Round (122nd)

Fifth Round (159th)

Sixth Round (186th – from 49ers; trade Jeremy Zuttah and 198th pick)

Entering his fourth NFL season, Jernigan was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2014. He has seen action in 43 career games (24 starts), posting 91 total tackles, 13 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. In 2016, he started 15 of 16 games played, registering 31 tackles, a career-high five sacks and three passes defensed.