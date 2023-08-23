Mailbag: Will Eric DeCosta Make a Trade During Roster Cuts?

Brown: I don't think the Ravens need to trade for another corner. They just need to get more corners healthy, which already began Wednesday.

I liked the recent signing of Ronald Darby, who I think will become a valuable member of the rotation. Ar'Darius Washington, Kevon Seymour and Brandon Stephens have all had strong preseasons, while Jalyn Armour-Davis has made plays when he's been able to stay on the field, and Arthur Maulet is another vet the Ravens have added since training camp began. That's not a bad nucleus to hold down the fort until Marlon Humphrey's return.