Rock Ya-Sin Returns to Ravens Practice, Corners Getting Healthier

The Ravens are getting healthier at cornerback with 18 days until the regular-season opener.
Rock Ya-Sin returned to the practice field Wednesday after being sidelined for three weeks (since Aug. 2) due to a knee injury. As a projected starter, and especially with Marlon Humphrey (foot) on the shelf, Ya-Sin is an essential piece of Baltimore's secondary.
Fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet, who has been missing due to a hamstring injury, is also back on the field. Signed on July 26, the former Steeler is competing for a roster spot as a veteran slot option.
Jalyn Armour-Davis is also practicing. The second-year corner, who is also competing for a starting spot, has missed both preseason games due to injury.