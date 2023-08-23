Rock Ya-Sin Returns to Ravens Practice, Corners Getting Healthier

Aug 23, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

082323rock
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Ravens are getting healthier at cornerback with 18 days until the regular-season opener.

Rock Ya-Sin returned to the practice field Wednesday after being sidelined for three weeks (since Aug. 2) due to a knee injury. As a projected starter, and especially with Marlon Humphrey (foot) on the shelf, Ya-Sin is an essential piece of Baltimore's secondary.

Fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet, who has been missing due to a hamstring injury, is also back on the field. Signed on July 26, the former Steeler is competing for a roster spot as a veteran slot option.

Jalyn Armour-Davis is also practicing. The second-year corner, who is also competing for a starting spot, has missed both preseason games due to injury.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Wants to Be a Raven for Life

Rashod Bateman says his foot feels 99% healthy. Mark Andrews is "dealing with something." Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby could play in the preseason finale.
news

Mailbag: Will Eric DeCosta Make a Trade During Roster Cuts?

Will the Ravens trade for a guard or cornerback? Will there be more trick plays this year? Which safety could also play cornerback?
news

Late for Work 8/23: AFC North Is 'King,' Ranked NFL's Top Division

Pundit cautions to temper early expectations for David Ojabo. Sports Illustrated writer says Ravens' preseason win streak should go down as one of the NFL's greatest records. Has John Simpson secured the starting left guard job? The revamped Ravens offense will be a 'huge enigma for defenses' in the red zone. How the Ravens can get the best out of Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Late for Work 8/22: The Ravens' Preseason Streak Had the NFL World Captivated

Zay Flowers dazzles in six snaps, two receptions. Whose stock improved after Monday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders?
news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens-Commanders Preseason 2

The streak meant as much to the Ravens as it did the Commanders. Zay Flowers is going to be a YAC monster. 
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Commanders, Preseason 2

Zay Flowers dazzled, Tylan Wallace scored his second touchdown in two games, and Josh Johnson led two touchdown drives.
news

Zay Flowers Wastes Little Time Scoring His First Touchdown 

Zay Flowers got Baltimore off to a fast start Monday night with two catches on the opening drive, including a 26-yard touchdown.
news

Around the AFC North: Joey Porter Jr. Gets Interception in Steelers' Debut

Browns plan to give their starters action in their preseason finale against Kansas City. Bengals' Jonah Williams has embraced his shift from left tackle to right tackle.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens will carry a 24-game preseason winning streak into Monday night's game at FedEx Field against the Commanders.
news

Signing Jadeveon Clowney to Bolster Pass Rush a 'Coup' for Eric DeCosta

Ravens players with the most at stake in tonight's game. Bart Scott predicts an MVP season for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' All-Black quarterback room is believed to be an NFL first.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Commanders Preseason Game

After two days of joint practice earlier this week, the Ravens continue the preseason against the Washington Commanders Monday at 8 p.m.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising