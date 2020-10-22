Press Release: Ravens Trade for Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle, pending the passing of a physical, with the Minnesota Vikings to a trade for Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue in exchange for undisclosed draft picks, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.

"We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team," DeCosta stated. "Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He's the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals."