Ravens Trading Bryant McKinnie To Dolphins





The Ravens are trading tackle Bryant McKinnie to the Miami Dolphins, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed. Harbaugh said the Ravens will receive a late-round conditional pick in return.

McKinnie was inactive the past two weeks after the Ravens traded for Eugene Monroe and inserted him as the starter.

The Dolphins announced the trade Monday afternoon after Harbaugh told reporters that he anticipated it would get done.

"It's a good move for us, I think it's a good move for Bryant," Harbaugh said. "I'm happy for Bryant. I think it's a good opportunity for him more than anything. That's the most important thing. ... It's an opportunity for Bryant to go down there and play and do well."

McKinnie complained about knee pain. He had it drained the week before last, which Head Coach John Harbaugh said was "kind of a regular thing." Harbaugh confirmed that McKinnie, who wasn't listed on the injury report, was a healthy scratch.

After McKinnie, 33, played well throughout the Ravens' Super Bowl run last season, the Ravens re-signed him to a reported two-year, maximum $7 million contract this offseason. The contract reportedly had incentive clauses and workout bonuses.

McKinnie started the first five games of the season at left tackle, but had a tough time moving quick enough in both pass and run protection.

His final start in Miami seemed to clearly spell the end of his time as a starter in Baltimore. McKinnie was easily burned around the edge by rookie Dion Jordon, who got to Joe Flacco as he was releasing a pass that floated for an interception and was returned for a touchdown.

The Dolphins have been in need of a tackle as Jonathan Martin has struggled on the left side and right tackle Tyson Clabo has also had troubles. The Ravens got six sacks in Miami and the Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most in the NFL (26) this season.

McKinnie, who played at the University of Miami and often goes back to Florida, said he was open to a trade after losing his starting job.

"We'll have to see when the time comes," McKinnie said earlier this month. "Maybe a trade. Who knows?"