Ravens Trading Bryant McKinnie To Dolphins

Oct 21, 2013 at 07:44 AM
21_McKinnieTrade_news.jpg


The Ravens are trading tackle Bryant McKinnie to the Miami Dolphins, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed. Harbaugh said the Ravens will receive a late-round conditional pick in return.

McKinnie was inactive the past two weeks after the Ravens traded for Eugene Monroe and inserted him as the starter.

The Dolphins announced the trade Monday afternoon after Harbaugh told reporters that he anticipated it would get done.

"It's a good move for us, I think it's a good move for Bryant," Harbaugh said. "I'm happy for Bryant. I think it's a good opportunity for him more than anything. That's the most important thing. ... It's an opportunity for Bryant to go down there and play and do well."

McKinnie complained about knee pain. He had it drained the week before last, which Head Coach John Harbaugh said was "kind of a regular thing." Harbaugh confirmed that McKinnie, who wasn't listed on the injury report, was a healthy scratch.

After McKinnie, 33, played well throughout the Ravens' Super Bowl run last season, the Ravens re-signed him to a reported two-year, maximum $7 million contract this offseason. The contract reportedly had incentive clauses and workout bonuses.

McKinnie started the first five games of the season at left tackle, but had a tough time moving quick enough in both pass and run protection.

His final start in Miami seemed to clearly spell the end of his time as a starter in Baltimore. McKinnie was easily burned around the edge by rookie Dion Jordon, who got to Joe Flacco as he was releasing a pass that floated for an interception and was returned for a touchdown.

The Dolphins have been in need of a tackle as Jonathan Martin has struggled on the left side and right tackle Tyson Clabo has also had troubles. The Ravens got six sacks in Miami and the Dolphins have allowed the fourth-most in the NFL (26) this season.

McKinnie, who played at the University of Miami and often goes back to Florida, said he was open to a trade after losing his starting job.

"We'll have to see when the time comes," McKinnie said earlier this month. "Maybe a trade. Who knows?"

Harbaugh said he's confident that rookie fifth-round pick Rick Wagner can handle being the team's primary backup at left tackle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'One of a Kind' vs. 'Prototype': Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Is a Premier Matchup

Viewers are in for a treat Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league squaring off.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. 
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Inside the M&T Bank Stadium Wedding During the Ravens-Colts Game

Amalachukwu Okafor and Candace Congress tied the knot during halftime of the Ravens-Colts 'Monday Night Football' game, but you have to hear the ending.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Has Only One More Narrative to Slay

Lamar Jackson has now beaten the Chiefs. He's led a big late-game comeback with his arm. He's won a playoff game. Now it's onto the Super Bowl.
news

Mailbag: Is Odafe Oweh Leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race?

What move could Eric DeCosta make before the deadline? Will the ground game get on track as the weather turns cold? Could Chuck Clark help at inside linebacker?
news

Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

It's the beginning of what could be another run of awards for Lamar Jackson.
news

What the Colts Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Multiple Colts players said Monday night's loss was among the hardest of their careers and gave props to Lamar Jackson's hot streak.
news

Ravens Activate Miles Boykin From Injured Reserve to Face Colts

Baltimore did not bring up first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Baltimore has also activated tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad.
news

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Baltimore Ravens will break out the black jerseys and purple pants for just the second time in franchise history.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

With the Ravens playing on 'Monday Night Football' fans have a chance to watch some other good AFC games.
news

As Ravens Offense Evolves, Lamar Jackson Wants Opponents to Focus on Stopping the Run

Lamar Jackson has been more accurate on throws outside the numbers and is going deep, stretching defenses horizontally and vertically.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising