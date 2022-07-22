Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

Jul 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072222-DL
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) DT Travis Jones & DT Broderick Washington

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

  • DT Calais Campbell
  • DT Michael Pierce
  • DT Justin Madubuike
  • DT Broderick Washington
  • DT Travis Jones
  • DE Brent Urban
  • NT Isaiah Mack
  • DT Aaron Crawford
  • DT Rayshad Nichols

Projected Starters

Campbell led the defensive line in snaps last season and was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus. After signing a two-year deal during the offseason, the 35-year-old Campbell remains an important presence on the field and in the locker room. Pierce didn't participate in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but is expected to bring run-stopping presence to the defensive line in his return to Baltimore. Madubuike's talent has always impressed players and coaches. He has an opportunity for a breakout season after playing more snaps than any Ravens defensive lineman last year except Campbell.

Best Battle

There should be a healthy training camp battle between Jones and Washington to earn snaps as part of the defensive line rotation. Jones is a rookie to watch, a third-round pick who had 8 ½ sacks during his career at Connecticut. He has promise as a run-stopper who can also bring inside pressure. Washington's playing time increased during his second season in Baltimore and the departures of Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe have given younger linemen an opportunity to emerge. The Ravens wanted to get younger on the defensive line and Washington is vying for a bigger role.

Under the Radar

Urban is a former Ravens fourth-round pick (2014) who had four solid seasons in Baltimore before moving on in free agency. After stints with the Bears, Titans and Cowboys, Urban has returned to where his career started. He's a veteran who knows that stopping the run is always a top priority in Baltimore. The Ravens gave up the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL last season and hope Urban's presence in the rotation helps them remain one of the toughest teams to run against.

