Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

In the Hunt

DT Calais Campbell

DT Michael Pierce

DT Justin Madubuike

DT Broderick Washington

DT Travis Jones

DE Brent Urban

NT Isaiah Mack

DT Aaron Crawford

DT Rayshad Nichols

Projected Starters

Campbell led the defensive line in snaps last season and was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus. After signing a two-year deal during the offseason, the 35-year-old Campbell remains an important presence on the field and in the locker room. Pierce didn't participate in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but is expected to bring run-stopping presence to the defensive line in his return to Baltimore. Madubuike's talent has always impressed players and coaches. He has an opportunity for a breakout season after playing more snaps than any Ravens defensive lineman last year except Campbell.

Best Battle

There should be a healthy training camp battle between Jones and Washington to earn snaps as part of the defensive line rotation. Jones is a rookie to watch, a third-round pick who had 8 ½ sacks during his career at Connecticut. He has promise as a run-stopper who can also bring inside pressure. Washington's playing time increased during his second season in Baltimore and the departures of Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe have given younger linemen an opportunity to emerge. The Ravens wanted to get younger on the defensive line and Washington is vying for a bigger role.

Under the Radar