Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

In the Hunt

NT Michael Pierce

DT Justin Madubuike

DT Broderick Washington

DT Travis Jones

DE Brent Urban

DT Angelo Blackson

DT Rayshad Nichols

DT Trey Botts (undrafted rookie)

DT Kaieem Caesar (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

The Ravens lost a key member of their defensive line with Calais Campbell's free agency departure to Atlanta, but there's a host of young, but still experienced, players ready to step into bigger roles.

Veteran Michael Pierce returns from last year's torn biceps to anchor the middle as a premier run-plugging nose tackle with some pass rush upside. On one side of him will be Justin Madubuike, an explosive fourth-year player who is coming off a career year and looking for more. On the other side will likely be Broderick Washington, who is also entering his contract year. Washington is also looking to build off a strong 2022 campaign and step into a full-time starting role.

Best Battle

Travis Jones is a massive (6-foot-4, 338 pounds), strong, and nimble presence. The third-round pick is looking to build on a good rookie year, and he'll be competing with all the starters for defensive reps. While he's primarily Pierce's backup, Jones is versatile enough to play multiple positions and could prove too effective to keep on the sideline. The better Jones plays in practice and ultimately games, the bigger slice of pie he'll get.

Under the Radar