Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

In the Hunt
- NT Michael Pierce
- DT Justin Madubuike
- DT Broderick Washington
- DT Travis Jones
- DE Brent Urban
- DT Angelo Blackson
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- DT Trey Botts (undrafted rookie)
- DT Kaieem Caesar (undrafted rookie)
Projected Starters
The Ravens lost a key member of their defensive line with Calais Campbell's free agency departure to Atlanta, but there's a host of young, but still experienced, players ready to step into bigger roles.
Veteran Michael Pierce returns from last year's torn biceps to anchor the middle as a premier run-plugging nose tackle with some pass rush upside. On one side of him will be Justin Madubuike, an explosive fourth-year player who is coming off a career year and looking for more. On the other side will likely be Broderick Washington, who is also entering his contract year. Washington is also looking to build off a strong 2022 campaign and step into a full-time starting role.
Best Battle
Travis Jones is a massive (6-foot-4, 338 pounds), strong, and nimble presence. The third-round pick is looking to build on a good rookie year, and he'll be competing with all the starters for defensive reps. While he's primarily Pierce's backup, Jones is versatile enough to play multiple positions and could prove too effective to keep on the sideline. The better Jones plays in practice and ultimately games, the bigger slice of pie he'll get.
Under the Radar
Blackson was a May signing that didn't get a ton of buzz, but he could end up being a valuable rotational veteran. He has been a reliable defender for eight seasons and had a career-high 43 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Bears, a season in which he started eight games.