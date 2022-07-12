Training Camp Competition: Running Back

The No. 3 running back spot is going to be one of the strongest competitions in training camp. As stated above, whoever wins that would see the most snaps to start the season if Dobbins/Edwards aren't ready. The strongest contenders are Davis, Hill and Badie. Davis is a veteran signed this offseason who has shown he can step into a lead role as an all-around back. Hill is entering his fourth year and coming off an Achilles tear that cost him last season. He looked back to his explosive self in offseason practices and is a speedy change-of-pace back that would add another wrinkle to the arsenal. Badie is another all-around back the Ravens drafted in the sixth round out of Missouri who also did well in practices so far this offseason.