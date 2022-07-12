Training Camp Competition: Running Back

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 27, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:
In the Hunt
- J.K. Dobbins
- Gus Edwards
- Justice Hill
- Mike Davis
- Tyler Badie
- Nate McCrary
- Ricky Person
Projected Starters
The Ravens know their lead dog tandem is J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but they must get back on the field first. Both are still working their way back from knee injuries suffered last preseason. Dobbins was on track to have a monster sophomore season last year and will look to pick up where he left off. It remains to be seen when he's back, but Dobbins was already telling Head Coach John Harbaugh during minicamp last month that he feels ready to practice. If Dobbins and/or Edwards aren't back in time for Week 1, the Ravens would need a stopgap starter, although it would likely be a by committee approach.
Best Battle
The No. 3 running back spot is going to be one of the strongest competitions in training camp. As stated above, whoever wins that would see the most snaps to start the season if Dobbins/Edwards aren't ready. The strongest contenders are Davis, Hill and Badie. Davis is a veteran signed this offseason who has shown he can step into a lead role as an all-around back. Hill is entering his fourth year and coming off an Achilles tear that cost him last season. He looked back to his explosive self in offseason practices and is a speedy change-of-pace back that would add another wrinkle to the arsenal. Badie is another all-around back the Ravens drafted in the sixth round out of Missouri who also did well in practices so far this offseason.
Under the Radar
Davis was an under-the-radar May signing that could be a key one, especially early in the season. He's rushed for more than 1,145 yards and posted 632 receiving yards over the past two seasons with Carolina and Atlanta. He started 20 games over that span, showing he's capable of carrying a bigger load if needed.