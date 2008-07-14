Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

The Ravens will make head coach John Harbaugh and 18 players available for group media sessions on the field with a mult box setup over the first week of training camp.

Quarterbacks, rookies and injured veterans will arrive at the Best Western to check in on Monday, July 21, and will be available for photo/video opportunities and interviews. The players must be registered at the hotel before a 5:15 p.m. dinner. Coach Harbaugh will be available for a quick press conference in the Best Western hotel lobby at 2:30 p.m.