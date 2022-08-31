Ravens Move Two to IR, Sign Kenyan Drake and Brent Urban

Aug 31, 2022 at 06:20 PM
Clifton Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083122-urban-drake
Shawn Hubbard, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) DE Brent Urban & RB Kenyan Drake

The Ravens made two expected changes to their 53-man roster Wednesday.

Baltimore moved rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar to injured reserve, which would still allow them to return later this season after missing a minimum of four games.

That opened up two spots on the 53-man roster, which Baltimore used to bring back veteran defensive end Brent Urban and officially ink running back Kenyan Drake.

The 28-year-old Drake, who was released by the Raiders on Aug. 23, rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also caught 30 passes for 297 yards one touchdown. Drake enjoyed his best season in 2020 with Arizona, rushing for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Drake participated in Wednesday's execution practice and is wearing No. 17, the same number he wore at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga.

The Ravens' running back corps is now J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Drake. The team kept rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Badie on the practice squad.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Drake's addition isn't an indication on Dobbins' health status but more just the Ravens, a team that prides itself on its running game, pouncing on a good player when he comes available.

"He's a back that's had a lot of exciting plays in this league," Harbaugh said. "He's a big, strong, fast, slicing kind of back, experienced in pass protection, catches the ball well out of the backfield. Great guy talking to him."

Urban was a vested veteran who didn't need to clear waivers. He could re-sign with any team and has been clear about his desire to remain in Baltimore. Urban is the top backup behind Calais Campbell and will be a key part of this year's defensive line.

Ojabo is still working his way back from the Achilles tear he suffered at his Michigan pro day. Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month that Ojabo "swears he's going to be back midseason at the latest."

"Great attitude every day," Outside Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard said. "My message to him every day is just, 'Control what you can control. Be attentive in meetings, how's your rehab going and keep building.' And, [I've been] trying to keep him patient through that process. That's kind of the message every day."

Kolar underwent sports hernia surgery early in training camp after initially taking the field with the other rookies. Harbaugh compared it to the injury/procedure that wide receiver Rashod Bateman had last year, which sidelined him for the first five games of his rookie season.

"He is a smart, smart kid. … He's a very willing learner," fellow tight end Mark Andrews said. "So, when he comes out here, and he's able to get reps, and he's able to play football, see how things look and get acquainted with the offense, his upside is really big."

