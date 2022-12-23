How the Ravens Are Trying to Solve Their Offensive Issues

The Ravens have the NFL's fewest passing yards over the past three weeks (134.0 per game), and for the season they rank 29th in red zone scoring percentage (28.57%).

Fixing their issues became even more challenging Tuesday, when wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot) broke his foot and went on injured reserve, joining No. 1 receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), who was lost for the season in October. The Ravens will also be without Lamar Jackson (foot) fora third straight game on Saturday, and his unique abilities as a playmaker have clearly been missed.

Without Bateman and now Duvernay to defend, Ravens opponents are even more inclined to double down on defending three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (61 catches, 702 yards, five touchdowns). Andrews is clearly one of the game's premier tight ends, but he doesn't have a touchdown since Week 6. He's being double covered more than ever, and the Ravens aren't making opponents pay by connecting consistently with other targets who are being single covered.

Can the Ravens fix this? They believe so, but it needs to start by becoming more efficient in the red zone. When Tyler Huntley has an open receiver against the Falcons, it will be imperative for him to make a good throw. The same will be true with Jackson whenever he returns.

Meanwhile, it doesn't have to be the same player every week, but more of Baltimore's targets in the passing game will need to step up like they have done earlier this season. Demarcus Robinson had nine catches for 128 yards against Carolina in Week 11. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 8. Those two, along with veteran wideouts DeSean Jackson and Sammy Watkins, are among those who will be needed to make plays down the stretch.

With their defense, special teams and running attack, the Ravens don't need one of the league's most prolific passing games to be a legitimate contender. They have already beaten the Bengals this season, and they led the Bills by 17 points before losing, 23-20, in Week 4. But they have to be more efficient.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' second-ranked running attack gives them a solid foundation to build on. Baltimore's offensive line has been dominant, ranked as the top offensive line in the AFC heading into Week 16 by Pro Football Focus. Using his vision to find the holes provided by that offensive line, J.K. Dobbins has rushed for more than 100 yards in two straight games, and the Ravens believe they can run against anyone.