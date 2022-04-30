What Mink Thinks: Ravens Turned Back the Clock in 2022 Draft

By the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta was glad it was over.

There was a lot riding on this draft.

The Ravens had a lot of holes to fill and, with a star quarterback set to keep eating larger slices of the salary pie, they needed to nail their picks to have a roster of cheaper talent around Lamar Jackson. Plus, the Ravens know they are in a loaded division and are coming off a last-place finish in it.

DeCosta keeps using a word when talking about this team. It's coming back with "a vengeance."

During the 2022 NFL Draft, it seemed Baltimore turned back the clock to move the team forward in an ultra-competitive AFC race.

On the first two days, the Ravens waited patiently to pick players they, and pundits, had ranked way higher on their big boards than where they were selected.

Baltimore got tremendous value with safety Kyle Hamilton with its first pick. He and Marcus Williams can be a throwback to the days when nobody dared throw deep on the Ravens secondary with Ed Reed lurking back there.

Then the Ravens grabbed a much-needed immediate starting center with Tyler Linderbaum, turning a trade request from wide receiver Marquise Brown into better protection for Jackson. Baltimore turned a difficult situation into more strength in the trenches.

Then Baltimore stuffed an ace up its sleeve with outside linebacker David Ojabo, who is expected to return from his torn Achilles at some point this season to give the Ravens a pass rush to be feared again.

And in the third round, the Ravens added a big, athletic body in the trenches with Travis Jones, a player that won't be pushed around inside.

In the fourth round, DeCosta was determined to beat the odds and find at least several starters with his whopping six picks. What he did was select newer models of some of the Ravens' greatest mid-round hits.

Hulking offensive tackle Daniel Faalele could become the next Orlando Brown Jr. Fleet-footed Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis could become the next Anthony Averett. Big-bodied receiving tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely could be the next Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta. Punter Jordan Stout could be the next Sam Koch. Scrappy cornerback Damarion Williams could be the next Tavon Young.

Considering the holes on the roster and need for depth, all of them will have a chance to compete for roles on more than special teams. Add fifth-round running back Tyler Badie into that conversation as well.

The Ravens still have some needs remaining. They didn't draft a wide receiver after trading their leading one from last year. Baltimore didn't grab a rookie edge rusher that's going to suit up for Week 1. They didn't pick an inside linebacker.