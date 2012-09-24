Ravens Updated Monday (9/24) Media Availability

Sep 24, 2012 at 04:10 AM

The Baltimore Ravens' media availability for today will take place at approximately 6:00 p.m. with head coach John Harbaugh and player availability. There will be no practice viewing as the team will hold a brief walk-through this afternoon.

The media/practice schedule for Tuesday (9/25) will be released later this afternoon. Please note that there will be no media availability on Wednesday (9/26), which is the day before Thursday's nationally-televised (NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.) home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Monday, Sept. 24

6:00 p.m.       Head Coach John Harbaugh & Player Availability/Open Locker Room

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

– Upgrades to Enhance the Gameday & Year-Round Experience for All Fans –

Three-Year Construction Process Highlights Ravens' Commitment to Baltimore & Maryland
Blackburn & Azevedo will participate in curated programs and networking sessions with owners and executives as candidates in an effort to promote diverse executive hiring.
The full-scale exercise was a culmination of two years of planning with the goal of testing interagency response and communication plans in and around M&T Bank Stadium.
Shift4 will process the ticketing and in-venue transactions at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium
Fans are encouraged to wear black for Thursday night; Outkast's Big Boi to Perform at Halftime.
Baltimore Artist Jordan Lawson Completes First Mural in Baltimore County
Sunday marks the Ravens' Salute to Service game, which supports the NFL initiative designed to honor service members in all branches of the military.
