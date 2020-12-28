Ravens' Updated Playoff Paths and Possible Opponents

There are so many combinations, but one thing is known. If they make the playoffs, the Ravens will head to either Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Tennessee or Indianapolis in the wild-card round.

Here's a look at the Ravens' possible wild-card opponents with the Bills still to play (vs. New England Patriots) tonight:

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 17-point comeback win over the Colts. They are battling with the Bills between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Pittsburgh's offense has been in a funk lately, as they are struggling to run the ball. They came back against the Colts with big pass plays and defensive turnovers, which were their trademark during their 11-0 start to the season.

vs. Ravens: Pittsburgh swept the regular-season series this season. The Ravens dominated in total yards in their first meeting, but four turnovers were their undoing. In the second meeting at Heinz Field, Baltimore was missing numerous starters (including Lamar Jackson) and nearly pulled off an upset, falling 19-14.

No. 3 – Buffalo Bills (11-3)

The Bills will jump to the No. 2 spot if they beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football because they have a head-to-head win over the Steelers. Buffalo has won seven of its last eight games and quarterback Josh Allen is having a monster season paired with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who could take the league's receiving lead tonight.

vs. Ravens: Have not faced each other in 2020. The Ravens won in Buffalo, 24-17, last season.

No. 4 – Tennessee Titans (10-5)

The Titans are clinging to the AFC South division lead over the Colts and they will face a scrappy Texans team to close the season. They could fall out of the playoffs entirely with a loss next week and wins by the Ravens, Dolphins and Colts. Tennessee has the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was hot before a rough outing in Green Bay's snow on Sunday night. Their defense has been the Achilles heel, as it's ranked 29th in the NFL.

vs. Ravens: Tennessee pulled off a late comeback to beat the Ravens in overtime, 30-24, at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 22. Plus, the Titans were the team that knocked the top-seeded Ravens out of the playoffs last year.

No. 8 – Indianapolis Colts (10-5)