Ravens vs. Buccaneers Game Recap

TAMPA, Fla. -- Joe Flacco was sharp in his preseason debut, Bernard Pierce scored on a 20-yard run and a revamped Baltimore defense forced four turnovers in the Ravens' 44-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a pair of TD passes for the Super Bowl champions, including a 21-yarder to LaQuan Williams, who also scored when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.Josh Freeman and the rest of Tampa Bay's starters played sparingly, so most of Baltimore's scoring came against backups and newcomers to a defense that ranked last in the NFL against the pass last season.Flacco signed a $120.1 million contract this offseason after leading the Ravens to their second NFL title. He worked two series, completing seven of nine passes for 57 yards and one interception.---AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

