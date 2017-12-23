Ravens vs. Colts: Everything You Need to Know





Basics

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: NFL Network | CBS/WJZ-TV (Ch. 13)

TV Crew: Greg Gumbel (PBP), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Radio: 98 Rock | WBAL-1090 AM | Westwood One

Local Radio Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Stan White (analyst), Jarret Johnson (analyst)

National Radio Crew: Scott Graham (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst)

View Full Schedule Of Gameday Coverage »

Watch Games Online »

Jersey Color: Purple

Referee Crew: Tony Corrente

Stakes

Baltimore is guaranteed a playoff spot if it wins its final two games. If the Ravens drop one, they suddenly need help. The Ravens don't want to take those chances, which means they need to take care of business against a Colts team that has lost eight of its last nine games and sits at 3-11 overall.

History

Of course, there's the history of Robert Irsay moving the Baltimore Colts out of town and relocating them to Indianapolis. That still stings a lot of older Ravens fans. In terms of Ravens-Colts game history, the Colts lead the regular-season series, 8-3, and have won seven of the past eight meetings. The Ravens' three wins, however, have all come at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens beat Indy in Baltimore in 2011 and did so again in the 2012 wild-card playoffs in Ray Lewis' final home game.

Key Storylines

Ravens Offensive Turnaround

No AFC team has averaged more points per game in the second half of the season than the Ravens. Baltimore wants to keep that momentum going against the Colts, who have the 30th-ranked defense in the league. Indianapolis is 29th against the run (124.4 yards per game) and 30th versus the pass (257.1), meaning the Ravens offense could be in for another strong day.

Baltimore's Wide Receiver Situation

Jeremy Maclin is doubtful to play after suffering a knee injury last week. If he can't suit up, the Ravens will likely turn to Chris Moore as the starter opposite Mike Wallace, and Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro could also get increased opportunities. Moore has flashed over the past several weeks and Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's time for him to break out.

Sack City

The Colts have allowed the most sacks in the NFL (53). Part of it is because quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has filled in for Andrew Luck (shoulder) all season, has held onto the ball in an effort not to make mistakes. It's worked, as he's thrown just seven interceptions, but he's also been hit a lot. Facing a Ravens defense that leads the league in takeaways, Brissett will probably be even more cautious in Baltimore. The Ravens' front seven needs to turn up the heat.

Matchups to Watch

S Tony Jefferson vs. TE Jack Doyle

Doyle has the second-most receptions (71) among NFL tight ends this season. He hasn't made many big plays (611 yards and three touchdowns), but he's been a reliable chain mover for Brissett. The Ravens made some mistakes with their drops and coverage of the Steelers' tight ends two weeks ago, and they need to be on point versus Doyle. Jefferson could get that assignment.* *

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR T.Y. HiltonHilton is a game-changing wide receiver who ranks third in the NFL in yards per catch (17.8). The 5-foot-9 speedster is in the mold of Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, with great quickness and toughness after he catches the ball. He is the Colts' best chance of pulling off an upset. Humphrey has been excellent all season long, and has the speed to run with Hilton. The first-round rookie will get another strong test.* *