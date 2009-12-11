Ravens vs. Lions Game Preview

*
Offensive – Johnson is one of the NFL's best receivers, and he is leading the team with 47 catches for 730 yards and four touchdowns. The Georgia Tech product is also averaging an impressive 15.5 yards per grab this season. Johnson nearly always commands a double team, and the Ravens will likely play him as such on Sunday.
Defensive – Foote was a solid offseason pickup for the Lions. He's cashing in with a team-leading 87 tackles and has two sacks. His veteran leadership has won over the locker, as well. Foote's Lions teammates voted him as a captain this offseason.