Ravens vs. Lions Game Preview: Ravens Looking For Redemption

Aug 17, 2012 at 05:36 AM
17_GamePreview_NFL_news.jpg


It's only the preseason, but Head Coach John Harbaugh believes the Detroit Lions will come into M&T Bank Stadium trying to make a statement in a nationally-televised game.

Well, the Ravens are looking to make a declaration of their own.

After getting off to a slow start in its preseason opener in Atlanta, Baltimore is looking for a better showing in front of home fans for the first time this season.

"We are ready to come back and redeem ourselves just a little bit," cornerback Lardarius Webb said.

Webb is specifically speaking for the starting secondary, which was burned by the Falcons. Webb said the Ravens were trying to jump routes, and will let the game come to them this time. He also gave credit to an explosive Falcons passing attack.

The secondary will have its hands full once again with quarterback Matthew Stafford and Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Johnson. The Lions had the No. 4 passing game in the league last year.

"Knowing the schedule that we have this year, all the quarterbacks that we have this year, this preseason test that we are getting can do nothing but help us get better, help us learn," Webb said. "We are ready."

Baltimore's first-team offense (three consecutive three-and-outs) and special teams unit (nearly allowed a touchdown), will also be in search of a bounce back.

The Ravens were a perfect 11-0 at home last year, including the preseason and playoffs. They won't have an easy time keeping that streak going versus Detroit.

"They are just a real physical, talented football team. It's going to be a big challenge for us," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure they'll still be trying to make their statement, and our guys will understand that."

3 Matchups To Watch

CB Cary Williams vs. WR Calvin JohnsonLardarius Webb could get this assignment considering he's the top cornerback, but the taller Williams seems to make more sense. Williams had a tough time with Atlanta's Julio Jones and gets an even more polished, big-bodied wideout this week in the man nicknamed "Megatron."

OTs Bryant McKinnie and Kelechi Osemele vs. DEs Cliff Avril and Kyle Vanden BoschThe position under the microscope the most has been Baltimore's offensive tackles. Bryant McKinnie, rookie Kelechi Osemele and Michael Oher will get a stiff challenge from two of the top pass-rushing ends in the league. Avril is a franchise player who had 11 sacks last year. Vanden Bosch had eight sacks.

C Matt Birk vs. DT Ndamukong SuhThe veteran will square off against the talented youngster. Suh is one of the league's most physical and sometimes nasty players. Birk has seen plenty of that in his 15 years. He didn't play in the first preseason game, so it will be good to see if he's back up to speed after missing much of training camp (back).

3 Questions

Does the hurry-up offense take hold?The Ravens immediately came out with their no-huddle offense, but it took three consecutive three-and-outs for it to start working. It will be interesting to see if Baltimore goes with it again, and if it's more successful this time. The Ravens would like to get it on track so they feel more comfortable using it in the regular season.

How do the newcomers look?Two prominent draft picks should be making their game day debut in outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw and running back Bernard Pierce. Since both missed the first preseason game, expect them to see extended snaps the second time around as the team wants to get a feel for whether Upshaw can start and Pierce can handle the No. 2 running back job.

Will the backups keep dominating?The Ravens scored 24 straight points in the second half as the second- and third-team players overwhelmed the Atlanta Falcons. Several rookie free agents – wide receiver Deonte Thompson, running back Bobby Rainey and safety Omar Brown – particularly stood out. Was it a flash in the pan or an indication that these players are a must-keep.

What Have They Done Lately?

Harbaugh spoke of the Lions' personality, which stems from Maryland native and Head Coach Jim Schwartz. He has turned around Detroit's franchise, as it reached the playoffs for the first time since 1999 after going 10-6 last year.

Detroit features a high-octane offense, commanded by Stafford. It has a defense that has some major talent and expects to be improved this year. It also feasts on turnovers, finishing fourth in the league last year with a 11 ratio.

2011 Rankings

RavensTotal Defense - 288.9 (3)
Rush Defense - 92.6 (2)
Pass Defense - 196.3 (4)
Points Allowed Per Game - 16.6 (3)

Total Offense - 338.7 (15)
Rush Offense - 124.8 (10)
Pass Offense - 213.9 (19)
Points Scored Per Game - 23.6 (12)

Lions
Total Defense – 367.6 (23)
Rush Defense – 128.1 (23)
Pass Defense – 239.4 (22)
Points Allowed Per Game – 24.2 (23) Total Offense – 396.1 (5)
Rush Offense – 95.2 (29)
Pass Offense – 300.9 (4)
Points Scored Per Game – 29.6 (4)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

Jason Pierre-Paul Officially Signs One-Year Deal

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who has 91 ½ career sacks would help boost the Ravens pass rush.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Get First Win Ahead of Thursday Night Date With Dolphins

Cleveland's league-leading rushing attack led by Nick Chubb is taking pressure off quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Steelers are struggling offensively, but their porous run defense is a major issue.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split reps. Kyle Hamilton gets the team's highest grade.

news

Late for Work 9/26: Players-Only Meeting Helps Ravens Defense Get Redemption

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman praised for play calling and adjustments. Ravens offense 'the scariest version' we've seen. Calais Campbell hopes for the best for injured Patriots QB Mac Jones.

news

What the Patriots Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Bill Belichick talks about Lamar Jackson's running, Matthew Judon talks about trying to tackle Jackson, and Devin McCourty breaks down the Ravens offense.

news

J.K. Dobbins Feels 'Blessed' Being Back in Action

Making his long-awaited return from a major knee injury, running back J.K. Dobbins made an immediate impact.

news

Lamar Jackson Gives Another Virtuoso Performance

Throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another, Lamar Jackson wasn't fazed by losing another left tackle to injury or anything else against the Patriots.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Lamar Jackson proves, once again, that he is the show. Baltimore's offensive line took another loss and still got stronger. Redemption for the Ravens defense.

news

Defense Closes Out Game, This Time With Turnovers

Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Peters all had big plays in the fourth quarter Sunday to help preserve Baltimore's win.

news

Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

The injuries are piling up for the Ravens at the start of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

news

Patrick Mekari Sprains Ankle, Rookie Daniel Faalele Steps Up at Left Tackle

Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari went down but rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele stepped up.

Find Tickets
Advertising