Ravens vs. Saints: Everything You Need to Know





Basics

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV: NBC/WBAL (Ch. 11), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (Harrisburg, PA), WFXR (Roanoke, VA), WWCW (Roanoke, VA), WMDT (Delmarva area) and KFVE (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Radio: 98 Rock | WBAL-1090 AM

TV/Radio Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Jersey Color: White

Referee Crew: Jerome Boger

Stakes

It's just the preseason, but Head Coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens want to finish a perfect 4-0. Mostly, it will be a chance for bottom-of-the-roster players to make one final push to either make the Ravens' roster or get the attention of some other team around the NFL. For some, it will likely be the last game of their football careers.

History

The Ravens have won all four preseason meetings between the two teams. In the regular season, the Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-1. Baltimore last beat the Saints in 2014, 34-27, thanks in large part to a Will Hill pick-six. And, of course, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome over the San Francisco 49ers.

Key Storylines

How Many Undrafted Rookies Make It?The Ravens have an excellent crop of undrafted rookie free agents this year, and several have a legitimate chance at making the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo was spectacular early in training camp, but hasn't done much in the first three preseason games. Running back Taquan Mizzell has flashed in the preseason games and will look to continue that with a heavy load of touches. Defensive end/fullback Patrick Ricard wants to prove he can be the fullback, as does Ricky Ortiz. Cornerback Jaylen Hill will look to continue his preseason dominance and inside linebacker Bam Bradley needs to excel on special teams.

Josh Woodrum Gets Another Shot

Woodrum had his chance to run with the starters in the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and it went just OK. Still, there are a lot of Ravens fans rooting for the young, journeyman quarterback, and he'll likely get a large share of the action Thursday night. Ryan Mallett will be the Ravens' top backup quarterback this season, but can Woodrum play his way onto the practice squad or another team's 53-man roster?

The Last Few Spots

Harbaugh said this week that there are still a few spots open at the back of the 53-man roster. It could be at wide receiver, where the team may be between five or six wide receivers. It could be at running back, where they could have three or four. The team's tight ends and offensive line is still a bit of an unknown. Who will step up and grab those spots?* *

Players to Watch

CB Marlon HumphreyThe Ravens won't play starters, and Humphrey is a key defensive player, but he hasn't had many valuable preseason snaps due to a couple minor injuries. It's unclear how much Humphrey will play in the preseason finale because the Ravens don't want to risk further injury. If he does suit up, it will be fun to see how he plays in his first extended game action.

WRs Chris Matthews and Keenan Reynolds

The Ravens' top five wide receivers seem set with Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore. Matthews, Reynolds, Adeboyejo and others are vying to convince the Ravens to keep a sixth. Likely, it will come down to special teams play.