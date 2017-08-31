Ravens vs. Saints: Everything You Need to Know

Aug 31, 2017 at 04:18 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

31_NeedToKnow_Saints_news.jpg


Basics

Kickoff: 8 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: NBC/WBAL (Ch. 11), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (Harrisburg, PA), WFXR (Roanoke, VA), WWCW (Roanoke, VA), WMDT (Delmarva area) and KFVE (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Radio: 98 Rock | WBAL-1090 AM
TV/Radio Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
View Full Schedule Of Gameday Coverage »
Watch Games Online »
Jersey Color: White
Referee Crew: Jerome Boger

Stakes

It's just the preseason, but Head Coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens want to finish a perfect 4-0. Mostly, it will be a chance for bottom-of-the-roster players to make one final push to either make the Ravens' roster or get the attention of some other team around the NFL. For some, it will likely be the last game of their football careers.

History

The Ravens have won all four preseason meetings between the two teams. In the regular season, the Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-1. Baltimore last beat the Saints in 2014, 34-27, thanks in large part to a Will Hill pick-six. And, of course, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome over the San Francisco 49ers.

Key Storylines

How Many Undrafted Rookies Make It?The Ravens have an excellent crop of undrafted rookie free agents this year, and several have a legitimate chance at making the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo was spectacular early in training camp, but hasn't done much in the first three preseason games. Running back Taquan Mizzell has flashed in the preseason games and will look to continue that with a heavy load of touches. Defensive end/fullback Patrick Ricard wants to prove he can be the fullback, as does Ricky Ortiz. Cornerback Jaylen Hill will look to continue his preseason dominance and inside linebacker Bam Bradley needs to excel on special teams.

Josh Woodrum Gets Another Shot
Woodrum had his chance to run with the starters in the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and it went just OK. Still, there are a lot of Ravens fans rooting for the young, journeyman quarterback, and he'll likely get a large share of the action Thursday night. Ryan Mallett will be the Ravens' top backup quarterback this season, but can Woodrum play his way onto the practice squad or another team's 53-man roster?

The Last Few Spots
Harbaugh said this week that there are still a few spots open at the back of the 53-man roster. It could be at wide receiver, where the team may be between five or six wide receivers. It could be at running back, where they could have three or four. The team's tight ends and offensive line is still a bit of an unknown. Who will step up and grab those spots?* *

Players to Watch

CB Marlon HumphreyThe Ravens won't play starters, and Humphrey is a key defensive player, but he hasn't had many valuable preseason snaps due to a couple minor injuries. It's unclear how much Humphrey will play in the preseason finale because the Ravens don't want to risk further injury. If he does suit up, it will be fun to see how he plays in his first extended game action.

WRs Chris Matthews and Keenan Reynolds
The Ravens' top five wide receivers seem set with Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore. Matthews, Reynolds, Adeboyejo and others are vying to convince the Ravens to keep a sixth. Likely, it will come down to special teams play.

TEs Larry Donnell and Vince MayleThe Ravens have had a rash of losses at tight end with Dennis Pitta (hip), Crockett Gillmore (knee) and Darren Waller (suspension). Benjamin Watson, Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams appear to be on the 53-man roster. Does Baltimore keep a fourth tight end? If so, it's likely between the veteran Donnell, who has starting experience, and Mayle, who has been strong on special teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Productions Wins Three Emmys

Watch the nine videos that have been nominated for regional Emmy awards.

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign an Outside Linebacker?

What role will Tony Jefferson have this season? Could any injured player start on IR? Could the rookie tight ends play outside wide receiver?

news

50 Words or Less: What I Learned at Ravens Minicamp

Lamar Jackson quieted concerns about his OTAs absence, and people shouldn't misconstrue his latest contract comments.

news

Tight-Knit Young Ravens Wide Receivers Out to Slay the Slander

Baltimore's young wide receiver corps is looking to show that they don't need a veteran addition.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Having Conversations' About Contract Extension

Lamar Jackson said he and the Ravens have talked during minicamp and that Deshaun Watson's deal doesn't impact him.

news

Lamar Jackson Has Added 12-15 Pounds of Muscle Mass

Lamar Jackson added more muscle in his offseason training, which is playing a part in his zippier throws.

news

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Didn't Attend OTAs

Lamar Jackson said he wanted to 'stay away and grind' this offseason and that it was not contract related.

news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Shows Big Play Potential; 10 Observations From Day 2

Rashod Bateman showed his deep ball potential. Daelin Hayes got an interception and had some words for the offense following a pass rush win. Damarion Williams made an athletic pick.

news

Army-Navy Game Is Coming to M&T Bank Stadium

It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first since 2016 when Army defeated Navy, 21-17.

news

Mailbag: Analyzing the Undrafted Rookies' Chances

What's the latest on Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul? Could the Ravens still sign a veteran inside linebacker? What nickname should we have for the rookie pass rushers?

news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson's Passes Have More Zip; 10 Day 1 Minicamp Observations

Lamar Jackson seems to have more zip on his passes, but there's some catching up to do. Tony Jefferson got two interceptions. The Jackson-Mark Andrews connection is just fine.

news

Ravens Waive Derek Wolfe After Reaching Injury Settlement

Defensive end Derek Wolfe revealed that he had a second hip surgery to 'try to live a normal life.'

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising