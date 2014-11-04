Ravens Waive CB Dominique Franks, Shake Up Secondary





The Ravens dramatically shook up their secondary two days after surrendering six touchdowns in Pittsburgh, releasing two cornerbacks and signing two more.

Baltimore waived veteran cornerback Dominique Franks and claimed free-agent corner Danny Gorrer off* *waivers. Earlier in the day, the Ravens cut Chykie Brown and promoted Tramain Jacobs from the practice squad.

That means the Ravens' cornerbacks are now Lardarius Webb, Gorrer and Jacobs. Asa Jackson (toe) is on the reserve/injured – designated for return list. For now, Gorrer and Jacobs will battle for the starting job opposite Webb.

A former Raven, Gorrer was cut by the Detroit Lions Monday because they needed to add a defensive tackle.

Gorrer has been the Lions' nickel cornerback for the past six games. He had seven tackles and two passes defensed, and received essentially a neutral grade (negative-0.7) from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Gorrer last played for the Ravens in 2011, when he suited up in 11 games and made five tackles. He didn't make the roster out of training camp the next year and hopped to Seattle, Tampa Bay and Detroit. He's also spent time with the Rams, Saints and Colts.

The Texas A&M product (same as Jacobs) has 38 career tackles, nine pass deflections and one interception during his five-year career.

After not making the team initially out of training camp, Franks was re-signed before Week 6. He played significant snaps the past three weeks, then started in Pittsburgh.