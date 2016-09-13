Ravens Waive Injured Wide Receiver Michael Campanaro With Settlement





The Ravens reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Michael Campanaro Monday, waiving him with the injured designation, according to the NFL's official transactions.

The move opens up the possibility for Campanaro to return to the team later this season.

Campanaro was placed on injured reserve when the Ravens cut the roster to 53. He dealt with a calf injury for much of the summer that still hadn't righted itself by the end of training camp.

"I think he was pushing through a particular issue that he had, and you could see why he would do that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said last week.

The injury settlement is for six weeks and Campanaro would have to wait an additional three weeks to rejoin the Ravens, per NFL rules. That means he could come back following Week 9.

Campanaro is a player the Ravens have had high hopes for, but the 2014 seventh-round pick and local product from River Hill High School has been derailed by various injuries during his three years with the team.

He has played in just eight games and made 12 catches for 137 yards. He scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown in Pittsburgh last season.

But when he's been on the field, Campanaro has provided a spark. If healthy, he could be a weapon as a slot receiver and special teams returner.

"I definitely could see him coming back," Harbaugh said. "We have a lot invested in Michael; he has a lot invested here. Of course, he's going to be a free agent, so that's a choice he's going to make.