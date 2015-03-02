Ravens Waive Victor Hampton

Mar 02, 2015 at 01:54 AM

RAVENS WAIVE VICTOR HAMPTON

The Baltimore Ravens have waived CB Victor Hampton from their roster, general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsomeannounced Monday afternoon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

