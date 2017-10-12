Ravens Want to Make Mitchell Trubisky's First Road Start Unpleasant

Dating back even further, the Ravens have only once lost to a rookie quarterback at home in their 22-year history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That quarterback was the Arizona Cardinals' Jake Plummer in 1997.

When asked what makes playing in M&T Bank Stadium so difficult, Harbaugh pointed to the knowledgeable crowd and trademark Ravens defense.

"Our defense putting pressure on quarterbacks in ways that make them think and trying to do that under the dome of the sound, which makes it harder to communicate," Harbaugh said.

The more thinking a quarterback has to do, the better. And for a rookie, there's generally a lot more thinking required, especially playing against a very versatile defense that disguises coverages.

"We want to make it intimidating, make it hard for those guys to communicate, to make it hard for him to decipher what the coverage is on the back end and let the guys up front get after him," veteran cornerback Brandon Carr said.

"I see a rookie quarterback with a lot of upside, a lot of potential. At the same time, we'll give him different looks and show him different ghosts out there to see if we can get some balls off him."

The Ravens aren't taking Trubisky lightly. In fact, they're quite impressed.

Making his NFL debut versus the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football this week, the North Carolina product flashed his potential. Trubisky was 12-of-25 for 128 yards, one touchdown and one costly interception late in the game. He also ran three times for 22 yards.