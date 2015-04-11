Ravens Weigh In On Cornerback Class

Apr 11, 2015 at 04:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

11_EvaluateCBs_news.jpg


Eric DeCosta couldn't help himself this week when asked about the quality of the cornerback class in this year's draft. The Ravens assistant general manager joked that "last year we could have used about any corner in this draft."

Replenishing the secondary with some young talent could give the Ravens defense a significant boost after the corners were hit hard with injuries last season, and the draft may have plenty of options.

"We've looked at the corners, and we think it is a pretty good class," DeCosta said.

Cornerback is a position where the top players typically fly off the board early, and the Ravens expect that trend to continue this year.

"You're going to still, like every year, get a run on corners in the top three rounds," Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said. "We face that every year. No matter how many you have up there, you're probably going to lose about 12 guys in the first three or four rounds."

The consensus top cornerback in this year's class is Trae Waynes from Michigan State. Most draft analysts project him a top-10 pick, and DeCosta admitted that the Ravens aren't even holding out hope that they have a shot at him at No. 26.

"He's going to be a great pro," DeCosta said. "Whoever gets him – it won't be us – but whoever gets him is going to be lucky. They're getting a great football player."

The other corners who may be available to the Ravens are LSU's Jalen Collins, Wake Forest's Kevin Johnson, Florida State's Ronald Darby and P.J. Willliams, and Washington's Marcus Peters.

Johnson is particularly intriguing because he's a local prospect from River Hill High School, where he played with wide receiver Michael Campanaro. The two then went to Wake Forest together where they were* *roommates. 

Johnson's stock has risen during the pre-draft process thanks to a strong showing at the combine.

"He's extremely athletic," DeCosta said. "Very, very good feet, sudden, great man-to-man skills, can play zone. I think he's a tough kid. He's played at a high level of football. He's a good prospect. He's probably a first-round guy, if not first-round, definitely a second-round prospect. Good player."

Peters also comes with plenty of interest, as he may have the most talent out of any corner in this year's class. He comes with off-the-field concerns, however, as he was kicked off his college team following arguments with the coaching staff.

The Ravens are doing their homework to determine if Peters would be a good fit, having him visit Baltimore for an official pre-draft visit.

If the Ravens decide to go a different direction in the first round, the team's front office believes they will still have good alternatives at the position later in the process.

"There are guys at each level of the first four rounds that we feel like we will have a chance to consider," Hortiz said.

The Raven downplayed the need at cornerback during Wednesday's press conference, citing  Jimmy Smith and Lardarius Webb's expected returns at full strength from last year's injuries. Baltimore also has young players with potential in Asa Jackson and Rashaan Melvin.

The young core and the depth of the class gives the Ravens flexibility as they go through the process of building their roster.

"We want guys that bring something to the table for us in Baltimore, and they've got to be fast, they've got to be tough, they've got to be coachable, smart, tough, disciplined and durable," DeCosta said. "Those [traits] are really what we look for."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Bye-Week Checklist

The Ravens are excelling in many areas, but here's what they can improve down the stretch.
news

Mailbag: What to Expect From Ronnie Stanley After Bye

What happened on an odd Patrick Queen play? Who is the biggest surprise player at the bye? What's the top draft need?
news

Power Rankings: One Pundit Keeps No. 1 Seed Ravens Outside Top Five

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has the Ravens at No. 6 in his Week 13 power rankings.
news

Late for Work: Fox Sports' Nick Wright 'Not Buying Ravens As a Real Super Bowl Team'

Is Kyle Hamilton 'the ultimate Travis Kelce stopper?' Ravens' coaching decisions receive both praise and criticism.
news

Ravens Eye View: Kyle Hamilton Does It All vs. Chargers

Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith were back to their dominant form. Pash rush moves were on full display. Why the Ravens struggled on third down.
news

Tee Martin: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated His Film Study

Healthier Marcus Williams will be key during the stretch run. Zay Flowers' learning has impressed. Travis Jones is becoming a bigger power factor.
news

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. Among 25 Semifinalists for Hall of Fame Induction

Former Ravens wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. are among 25 modern-era semifinalists for induction into the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

Late for Work: Fox Sports Pundit Doubles Down on Ravens As Super Bowl Winner

Jadeveon Clowney was one of the NFL's best offseason additions. Two Ravens are named to ESPN's All-Youngster Team.
news

Bye Week Should Be Beneficial for Ronnie Stanley's Knee

Justin Tucker's routine was rushed on his missed field goal against the Chargers. Why Zay Flowers didn't take a knee before his late touchdown. John Harbaugh explains why he decided to give the players the entire bye week off.
news

David Ojabo Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Second year outside linebacker David Ojabo underwent season-ending knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. John Harbaugh still hopes Tyus Bowser will return this season. 
news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Injured in Browns' Loss

The Steelers came to life offensively in their first game with a new coordinator. The Bengals are riding a three-game losing streak with Joe Burrow scheduled for surgery on Monday.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chargers

Patrick Queen was the highest-graded linebacker in the NFL in Week 12. Keaton Mitchell led the running backs in snaps by a wide margin and Ronald Darby played every snap.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising