Ravens Will Have Two Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Ravens will have a pair of joint training camp practices with the Carolina Panthers before their preseason game on Aug. 21, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday.

The two practices will take place at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. on Aug. 18-19, giving one day off before the teams' second of three preseason games.

During previous preseasons, the Ravens have had joint preseason practices with the San Francisco 49ers (2014), Philadelphia Eagles (2015, 2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019).

"Joint practices have always been beneficial for our team," Head Coach John Harbaugh stated. "We appreciate the Panthers hosting us this year, and we look forward to getting in two days of quality work."

The Panthers are actually holding two sets of joint practices. They will also have two days in Indianapolis on Aug. 12 and 13 before their first preseason game.

The Panthers are an intriguing team led by second-year Head Coach Matt Rhule. They have a talented roster with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, former Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore, recently acquired quarterback Sam Darnold and more.