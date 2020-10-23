Ravens Will Host Fans at Steelers Home Game

Baltimore will have fans at M&T Bank Stadium for the first time this season as the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Ravens have received approval from Maryland Governor Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Young on a plan to allow for 10 percent capacity at M&T Bank Stadium.

That limits the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The order also permits 500 fans in the suite levels, per Young.

However, the plan the Ravens submitted to the Governor's Office and Mayor's office in August had anticipated not opening the upper bowl to fans. The Ravens will stick to that plan and not open the upper bowl until further notice.

That means the Ravens are expected to have about 4,300 fans in the stands to watch the battle between the two AFC North rivals and current leaders. Tailgating is still prohibited and face coverings must be worn at all times, except when actively eating or drinking when in their seat.

The Ravens previously only had 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and staff members in the stands for the past two home games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.